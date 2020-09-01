SELLERSBURG — Class 2A No. 15 Silver Creek celebrated its Senior Night with a 4-0 victory over visiting Scottsburg in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday.
The Dragons scored three times in the first half. Senior Anna Wright tallied in the 15th minute off an assist from Olivia Johnston to give Creek a lead it wouldn't relinquish.
The Dragons were the beneficiary of an own-goal by the Warriorettes in the 20th minute before senior Natalie Day tallied in the 30th minute.
Johnston scored in the 61st minute off a feed from Day to cap the scoring.
"We started out very flat tonight and I attribute a lot of that to Senior Night. I am glad we were able to honor our seniors, but it felt a little weird doing it so early in the season. But I get it, we keep saying how lucky we are to be able to play and have a Senior Night. A lot of their older friends missed out on that in the spring," Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson said. "Meredith Antz, Natalie Day, Megan Ekart, Emma Long and Anna Wright have been so important to our success over the past four years, so it will be tough to lose them when the season is over. All of them played so well tonight, which was fun to watch because they all had a lot of family and friends at the game. We settled in about 10 minutes into the game and looked good for the rest of the first half. We shared the ball and took some good shots, a few of which found the back of the net. We’ll have to play much better at Floyd on Thursday if we want to get out of there with a win."
The Dragons (5-0) visit Floyd Central at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
SILVER CREEK 4, SCOTTSBURG 0
Scottsburg 0 0 — 0
Silver Creek 3 1 — 4
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
SC — Anna Wright (Olivia Johnston assist), 15th minute.
SC — Own goal, 20th.
SC — Natalie Day, 30th.
Second half
SC — Johnston (Day), 61st.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots on goal: S 5, SC 10.
