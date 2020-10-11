MADISON — A big second half propelled Silver Creek to its fourth sectional title Saturday.
Anna Wright tallied two goals, including one in the Dragons' three-goal second half, to help Creek to a 4-0 win over Salem in the Class 2A Madison Sectional final.
Wright gave 11th-ranked Creek the early lead with a goal in the 28th minute. It remained that way until the first minute of the second half, when Natalie Day found the back of the net. That goal sparked the Dragons.
Sarah Elder added another goal, off an assist from Carley Troutman, 11 minutes later to make it 3-0. Wright's successful penalty kick in the 64th was the capper for the Dragons (17-1), who outshot the Lions 13-2.
"After a sloppy performance in the first half the girls did a great job of making adjustments to play our game in the second half," said Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson, who previously guided the Dragons to sectional titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018. "As a group we were disappointed with how we started the game and we let them hang around longer than we would have liked. But in the second half we came out strong and Natalie Day scored a quick goal. That goal set the tone for us in the second half and we played so much better. Our defense was solid all game and they really deserve a lot of credit for keeping them to very few scoring chances. They defended Anna very well but she was able to make the most of her chances on a free kick and a penalty kick. As they marked her hard other girls stepped up to make plays. This group has gone through a lot since the beginning of last season. We faced so much adversity last year, and that has made this season so much more enjoyable. Our seniors and captains have done a great job leading this team and keeping us focused. We’ll enjoy this win and get get ready for regionals next week in Jasper."
The Dragons will face No. 12 Northview (14-2) at noon Saturday in the second semifinal of the Jasper Regional. The host Wildcats (6-10) face eighth-ranked Heritage Hills (18-1) in the first semi. The final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday night.
