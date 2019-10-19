BLOOMINGTON — While there was still time, Spencer Freiberger and Olivia Hartz shared a hug.
It began with three seconds left in Floyd Central’s season and ended five seconds after it was over.
The ball was out of play the whole time, with neither Castle nor Floyd Central in a rush to restart play in the waning moments of Saturday’s Class 3A regional semifinal at Bloomington High School South.
By that point it was impossible for the Highlanders to overcome a 2-0 second-half lead established by the Knights.
But there was a chance for Freiberger and Hartz to have a final on-field embrace as part of a Floyd Central senior class that won four straight sectional titles, but never advanced past a regional.
“The tears are flowing right now and they’re sad, but there’s a lot of reasons to look back,” Floyd Central coach Lewie Stevens said. “We’ve had a lot of fun. That senior class is a goofy, fun crowd to be around. We’re sad in the moment but really it’s been a great year, it’s been a good four years for them.”
Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Castle was by no means an unexpected result.
The Knights, now 16-2-1 on the season, entered the match as the fifth-ranked team in the state and haven’t lost to an Indiana school all season.
As such, it was the Highlanders who adapted to their opponents. Stevens adopted a fluid 4-3-2-1 formation in the first half, bolstering the Floyd Central defense by playing senior forward Audrey Brumfield in a sweeper role behind the backline.
This sacrificed chances to maintain possession and counterattack, but succeeded in stifling the Castle's offense. Most of the limited scoring chances in the opening 40 minutes came directly from Castle's four first-half corner kicks.
It was a slick passing routine from one of these in the 29th minute which saw senior midfielder Anna Stephens hit the outside of the post with a low shot.
The defensive adaptation was needed by the Highlanders to deal with a Castle offense that outscored opponents 14-0 over three sectional wins. Strong fullback play from sophomore Hannah Sakamaki and senior Marlea Ferber anchored the right and left sides of defense, establishing an organized presence for Floyd Central in its own third of the field.
After entering halftime scoreless, that same defense-heavy approach from Floyd Central was met with more crosses into the penalty box from Castle to start the second half.
But it took a moment of individual skill rather than team cohesion to open the scoring.
Castle senior forward and leading scorer Daelyn Quinn scored her 16th goal of the season in style.
Quinn won the ball in the final third herself and took a few touches inside the Floyd Central penalty box before cutting back inside two defenders and firing a left-footed shot high past senior goalkeeper Shelby Smith in the 48th minute.
“That wasn’t necessarily a breakdown by our team defense, that was an outstanding individual play,” Stevens said. “That’s when we decided that we’ll come out and start playing our regular game with a little bit more offense.”
Stevens had the Highlanders push further up the pitch to try and force Castle senior goalkeeper Kassidy Elkin into action, which they did through peculiar circumstances.
A clearance attempt by the Knights inside their own penalty box ricocheted off Freiberger and forced Elkin into a diving stop to her right. The moment came suddenly and unexpectedly, and would be the closest the Highlanders came to equalizing.
“They played smart, they played well,” Stephens said of his team, which finishes the season with a 13-5-2 record. “We couldn’t ask any more than what they did, so we’re very proud.”
Quinn scored her 17th goal of the season in the 74th minute to seal the result. A low strike bobbled along the uneven, thick grace surface before evading Smith at the last moment.
“We felt like we were in it at the 1-0 mark until that moment,” Stevens said. “I hated to see that happen to us, but to her (Smith) in particular because she’s been dynamite in the net all year long.”
Floyd Central's nine-member senior class saw their final season end in a familiar way — without advancing from a regional but while having fun along the way.
Player introductions and halftime preparations were punctuated by laughter and dancing Saturday, as displays of emotion began and concluded the match.
“The big thing is they came out and pretty much maximized their abilities, and that’s what you want to see this time of year,” Stevens said. “We always want to win, but people have to have fun in what they do.”
CLASS 3A BLOOMINGTON SOUTH REGIONAL
Castle 2, Floyd Central 0
Castle 0 2 — 2
Floyd Central 0 0 — 0
SECOND HALF
C — Daelyn Quinn, 32:32
C — Quinn (Anna Stephens), 6:54
Records: Floyd Central finishes its season 13-5-2. Castle (16-2-1) plays Center Grove or Bloomington South on Saturday night in the final of the Class 3A Bloomington South Regional.
