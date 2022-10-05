GIRLS' SOCCER: Floyd downs Devils; 'Dogs fall

NEW ALBANY — Kendyl Rumple had a goal and two assists to lead Floyd Central to a 4-0 victory over Jeffersonville in a first-round match of the Class 3A New Albany Sectional on Tuesday evening.
Pierce Derrington, Cassie Oliver and Kyleigh Carbeno also found the net for the Highlanders while Tara Srinivasan dished out an assist.
Floyd (9-4-3) will face Seymour (10-4-2) at 5 p.m. Thursday in a sectional semifinal. The Owls advanced with a 3-0 win over the host Bulldogs in Tuesday night's second match.
CLASS 3A NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL
At Green Valley
Match 1: Floyd Central 4, Jeffersonville 0, Tuesday
Match 2: Seymour 3, New Albany 0, Tuesday
Match 3: Floyd Central (9-4-3) vs. Seymour (10-4-2), 5 p.m. Thursday
Match 4: Bedford NL (0-12) vs. Jennings County (5-10-2), 7:15 p.m. Thursday
Match 5 (final): Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 2 p.m. Saturday