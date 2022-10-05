 Skip to main content
GIRLS' SOCCER: Floyd downs Devils; 'Dogs fall

IMG_2608.jpg

Kendyl Rumple

NEW ALBANY — Kendyl Rumple had a goal and two assists to lead Floyd Central to a 4-0 victory over Jeffersonville in a first-round match of the Class 3A New Albany Sectional on Tuesday evening. 

Pierce Derrington, Cassie Oliver and Kyleigh Carbeno also found the net for the Highlanders while Tara Srinivasan dished out an assist. 

Floyd (9-4-3) will face Seymour (10-4-2) at 5 p.m. Thursday in a sectional semifinal. The Owls advanced with a 3-0 win over the host Bulldogs in Tuesday night's second match. 

CLASS 3A NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL

At Green Valley 

Match 1: Floyd Central 4, Jeffersonville 0, Tuesday

Match 2: Seymour 3, New Albany 0, Tuesday

Match 3: Floyd Central (9-4-3) vs. Seymour (10-4-2), 5 p.m. Thursday 

Match 4: Bedford NL (0-12) vs. Jennings County (5-10-2), 7:15 p.m. Thursday

Match 5 (final): Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 2 p.m. Saturday

SNA.jpg

New Albany’s Rebeca López kicks a ball to a teammate during Tuesday night’s match against Seymour in the Class 3A New Albany Sectional. The Owls outlasted the host Bulldogs 3-0 to advance to the semifinals.

