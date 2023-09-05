GIRLS' SOCCER: Floyd, Pioneers play to 2-2 tie

CLARKSVILLE — In a showdown between two of the area’s top teams, visiting Floyd Central and Providence played to a 2-2 tie Tuesday night at Murphy Stadium.
“I thought it was a good, competitive game, but I think everybody in the area knew it was going to be,” Pioneers head coach Trevor Black said.
In this matchup of ranked foes, as well as reigning sectional champions, the Class 3A No. 20 Highlanders led 2-1 at halftime before Class A No. 2 Providence rallied late to earn the draw.
“They were 8-0 and number two in their class, I knew we were going to have a challenge on our hands,” Floyd Central coach Jamie Ochsner said.
The Pioneers (8-0-1) had outscored their first eight foes 33-3, however it was the Highlanders who got on the scoreboard first when Cooper Stiefvater found the back of the net. It was the eighth goal of the season for the freshman.
Providence tied it up later in the half when junior Molly Richards headed home a pass from sophomore Kamden Pierce.
Floyd fought right back and retook the lead on a goal by Amelia Kaml, another freshman.
“We’ve just been going over the basics with our team, it’s a fairly young team,” said Ochsner, whose squad graduated nearly 10 from last season. “They came out and they got behind the ball when they needed to and they put pressure on them when they had to. We had opportunities and they just didn’t go in. I was very proud of this group. It’s really going to help us out in the games to come.”
In spite of their collective youth, the Highlanders have only lost once — 3-0 at 3A No. 11 East Central.
“This team is gelling sooner than I thought,” Ochsner said. “I’m real happy to see how these girls are coming together and gelling, offensively and defensively.”
“Floyd Central came out and really set the tone at the beginning of the game for about the first 20 or 25 minutes, and that’s when they got their first two goals,” Black added. “Really it was a lack of communication on our part, and that’s the one thing that we told them at halftime. The second half came around and the defense was a lot more solid. They had some good opportunities but the defense, as a whole, looked a lot better.
“Then offensively we started taking advantage of our chances, so we were able to even it up and win the second half. That was the main thing I told them at halftime: ‘Focus on the second half. I don’t care if it’s 2-1, you win the second half and we’re going to get a draw or we’re going to win this game.’”
In the second half of the second half Pierce made a run up the right sideline and slotted a ball across the goalmouth to Richards, who put it in the net.
“I’m just really proud of the defense for adjusting in the second half and Kate Simmons came up big on a couple plays as well,” Black said of his team’s goalkeeper. “She’s been our wall in the back. I’m proud of her because I know she was frustrated after those first two goals, but she bounced back really well.”
Both teams will look to bounce back from this tie when they play Thursday and Saturday.
Floyd Central will visit 2A No. 14 Silver Creek on Thursday night before hosting Columbus East on Saturday evening.
Meanwhile the Pioneers will host Madison on Thursday for their Senior Night before visiting 3A No. 12 Evansville Reitz at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
“I’ll be honest, the Floyd game and the Reitz game are the two games I’ve been waiting for,” Black said. “I love winning, but it’s nice when you come up against these teams where you’ve got to find a way to claw back and come (back) from a deficit, and tonight was a really good example that these girls are capable of it. Reitz should be a good challenge on Saturday.”