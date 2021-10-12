GIRLS' SOCCER: Floyd wins 6th sectional in a row

NORTH VERNON — "Earn it" has been been one of Floyd Central's mottos this season.
However at halftime of Saturday night's Class 3A Jennings County Sectional final, the Highlanders amended that adage to "prove it."
Then, they went out and did just that.
Floyd tallied a trio of second-half goals, breaking a scoreless tie, en route to a 3-0 victory over archrival New Albany and their sixth consecutive sectional title.
The Highlanders (10-7) will host 11th-ranked Castle (14-3-2) at 6 p.m. Wednesday night in a regional semifinal. If Floyd Central can win that match it will face the winner between No. 5 Bloomington South and No. 7 Columbus North at 4 p.m. Saturday at Seymour in the regional final.
Saturday night, junior Kendyl Rumple had a foot in all three of Floyd's goals.
"We struggled in the first half because we were trying to play too direct," she said. "In the second half I felt like we passed the ball around more and switched the field and then led us to scoring. And the corner kicks helped too."
They certainly did.
In the eighth minute of the second half, Rumple curved a corner kick into the net to give the Highlanders a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Five minutes later, Rumple was in the right place at the right time after New Albany goalie Anasha Crowdus fumbled a hot shot.
"I saw Dakota (Bramer) kick it really hard and I was like, 'This keeper isn't going to keep it in her hands,'" Rumple said. "So I just followed it — because coach always tells us to follow when there's a shot — and I just tapped it in."
Six minutes later Floyd found the back of the net again, on another Rumple corner kick. This time, her boot sailed into the box and was headed by Morgan Ellis before Bramer drove it home.
"We spend a lot of time on (set pieces)," first-year Floyd coach Jordan Vejar said. "It's just about committing and winning those 1-v-1 battles, and then you get good services like you do from Kendyl. It's almost automatic at some point. We're really fortunate to have a group of players that have bought into those moments and the quality to be able to execute them."
Floyd Central sophomore Kylie Koch posted her third consecutive clean sheet in goal as the Highlanders recorded their seventh shutout of the season, and their second over the Bulldogs, who were coming off dramatic back-to-back double-overtime victories to make it to the final.
"I'm very proud of this team. It's my first year of coaching, I couldn't ask for a better team to coach, honestly," New Albany coach Rachel Wells said. "We would've never thought that we would've gotten to this point, especially how we got to the sectional final. Having to dig deep and have two overtime games and have that grit, there's nobody that doesn't have respect for this team after this week. I couldn't be prouder of how we went out. We gave it everything and that's all we could do."