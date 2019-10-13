SEYMOUR — Floyd Central claimed a fourth straight girls' soccer sectional title Saturday.
The Highlanders needed 37 minutes to find the net but had five goals in the remaining 43 minutes to win 5-1 in the championship game of the Class 3A Seymour Sectional.
"We were having a hard time with 50/50 balls and the goalkeeper was fumbling it a little bit and we talked about how we need to press when we shoot. That's how we got our first one," senior Audrey Brumfield said. "I pressed it, they had a hard time getting it out and I got a foot on it."
Within the next minute, Spencer Freiberger fired a shot that ricocheted off the cross bar and Ella Lavigne was there to put it away, allowing the Highlanders to take a 2-0 lead into halftime.
"It was hard for our midfield to cope with the energy going on with Jeffersonville. We had to switch the field more," said Freiberger, adding that is one emphasis coaches have been pushing for to help the Floyd attack get going. "We've talked about getting the ball to the outside. The strict attacking from the outside. Learning to not be greedy with our own shots. Being able to work up our chemistry is going to be huge going into regionals."
Freiberger and Katie Yankey have been four-year regulars.
"I'm excited we were able to do it all four years," said Yankey, who created one scoring opportunity when drawing a foul in the box. "I think we played really well as a team tonight. I was upset with my performance. I thought I played really poorly, but as a team we were able to — obviously we don't rely on one girl. Everyone can show up for us. That's really big."
Floyd Central coach Lewie Stevens liked what he saw from his team throughout the 80 minutes.
"The ball was moving back and forth way more tonight than it did Thursday night. We were happy with the way we executed," Stevens said. "Jeff played well. It took a long time. We were not at all displeased; we were happy with the way the kids played in the first half, both halves."
Jeffersonville keeper Addison Duran was a big scrapped against the Highlanders with 19 saves.
"A lot of them were fantastic. It's just unfortunate, you spill a ball and rely on your teammates to help you out," Jeff coach Jason Crane said. "[Floyd Central] played a heck of a game, so much talent over there. Can't say enough about those girls. But my girls, fantastic jobs tonight. We came out with some fire in the second half. We started moving the ball a little bit more. Just wish we could have those three minutes back in the first half."
Olivia Clive drilled a free kick just under the cross bar for the Red Devils' lone goal.
"She's been consistent for us all year," Crane said. "Olivia Jones and Clive worked their tails off in the middle of the field."
