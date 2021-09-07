GIRLS' SOCCER: Freshman helps Highlanders top Providence

CLARKSVILLE — Pressed into action, Floyd Central freshman Tara Srinivasan came up big for the Highlanders on Tuesday night.
Shortly after replacing Floyd senior standout Dakota Bramer, who went down with an injury early in the second half, Srinivasan scored with a little more than 29 minutes to play to lift the visiting Highlanders to a 2-1 win over Class A No. 6 Providence at Murphy Stadium.
“I think in the second half with somebody as skilled as Dakota Bramer going down, every person on the field stepped up — and more. And that’s all you want,” first-year Floyd Central coach Jordan Vejar said. “The moment just doesn’t change when you’ve got somebody like Tara Srinivasan, who goes and scores what ends up being the game-winner as a freshman. Somebody that’s just been thrown into the fire. It’s just so good. It gives you goosebumps.”
Srinivasan’s goal gave Vejar the win in a matchup of first-year coaches who have their teams off to solid starts.
“It was a hard-fought match. It was a mental game when it really came down to it. Our girls were ready for the physicality of a rivalry game and I think they handled that very well,” first-year Providence coach Trevor Black said. “It was just, honestly, two mental breakdowns that led to very easy goals on their part. I think they fought like crazy to try to get back in it. Unfortunately the ball just didn’t go our way in the wrong moments.”
Floyd Central (4-4) took a 1-0 lead near the midpoint of the first half when Corrina Hohl scored off Kendyl Rumple’s free kick.
Providence (3-4-1) got the equalizer with a little more than a minute before halftime when Alli Wade got behind the Highlanders’ defense and converted on a breakaway.
It was still 1-all early in the second half when Bramer, a Bellarmine University commit, went down with what appeared to be a knee injury.
Srinivasan was called on to replace Bramer.
“It was a little bit stressful because Dakota does so good,” she said.
It wasn’t too long, though, before Srinivasan did some good for Floyd as Rumple drove the ball up the right side of the field.
“As soon as I got the ball down on the wing I just kept going,” Rumple recalled afterward. “I thought I was going to shoot it, but I was like, ‘This is not a good angle.’ So I just crossed it and then Tara was there to finish it.”
“I saw her going down and I thought, ‘I’ve got to get this,’” added Srinivasan, who tapped in the go-ahead goal.
The Highlanders held on from there.
“Their defense held in, did a great job of just clearing the balls out and running those through-balls down,” Black said. “I’ve got to give a lot of props to their keeper [Kylie Koch] as well. She did a great job of coming off her line and slowing our girls down.”
For Floyd it was a much-needed victory after going 1-2 over the weekend at the Hoosier Cup in Bloomington.
“We started out pretty good and then we kind of hit a little bit of a rough patch, but we were playing some better teams,” Rumple said. “But I think this was a step in the right direction for us. I think this is good.”
Meanwhile it was the third straight loss — all to Hoosier Hills Conference teams (2-0 to Columbus East, 1-0 to Jeffersonville and to Floyd) — for the Pioneers.
“The record does not reflect how we’ve played at all,” said Black, whose team’s other loss was a 2-1 setback to Class A No. 1 Forest Park. “They’ve made great strides. This season’s going really well. I think we’re going to be ready for sectionals when they get here.”
Providence is scheduled to next host Madison at 6 p.m. Thursday night while the Highlanders are slated to host Columbus East at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night. They hope to have Bramer back, if not then, at some point.
“She’s smart about what she does. She’s an elite athlete and she’s going to do everything right, I know that, no matter what it is,” Vejar said. “We’ll all be praying for her.”