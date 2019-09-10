CLARKSVILLE — Olivia Hartz had a goal and two assists — all in the second half — to lead Floyd Central to a 3-0 win over Class A No. 13 Providence on Tuesday night at Murphy Stadium. 

"Providence played well and forced us to adjust. We did adjust a few things at half and they seemed to work to our advantage," Floyd Central coach Lewie Stevens said. "We oushot PHS 30-0, but their keeper [Brigid Welch] was outstanding with 13 saves in the air, on the ground and in between." 

After a scoreless first half, Hartz scored the match's first goal, 13 minutes, 15 seconds into the second half. 

She later assisted goals by Corrina Hohl and Audrey Brumfield in the final 5 1/2 minutes. 

"During halftime, at 0-0, the ladies felt they were in the game and had a few opportunities they should’ve capitalized on. However in soccer it is a two-half game," Providence coach Brett Bass said. "Give credit to Floyd Central, they controlled the second half of play all the way through. 

"For the team it’s a tough one to swallow, but we have another game Thursday night so it’s all about how we respond now."  

The Pioneers (3-3-3) host Madison at 6 p.m. Thursday. Meanwhile Floyd Central (7-1) returns to action at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, when it hosts Hoosier Hills Conference rival Columbus East. 

FLOYD CENTRAL 3, PROVIDENCE 0

Floyd Central     0     3—3

Providence        0     0—0

SCORING SUMMARY

Second half

     FC — Olivia Hartz, 53rd minute. 

     FC — Corrina Hohl (Hartz), 75th. 

     FC — Audrey Brumfield (Hartz), 77th. 

