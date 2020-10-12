GIRLS' SOCCER: Highlanders claim 'improbable' sectional title

FLOYDS KNOBS — In his final season of coaching, Floyd Central's Lewie Stevens said this is his most improbable sectional title.
The Highlanders, once 3-8, won for the fifth consecutive match with a 3-0 victory over rival New Albany in the Class 3A Floyd Central Sectional final Saturday. It was the fifth consecutive title for Floyd.
“Every season has its ups and downs and this one had some lows in the middle,” Stevens said. “(The players) stayed on with it. You’re always building for this time of the year. We always say it’s a marathon and not a sprint.
"It’s the most improbable victory of the bunch (of sectionals). Of the 15 (sectional titles), I’d say this is the most surprising because of where we were at in the middle of the season and the injuries we had.”
Stevens said the Highlanders were without four starters at various points of the season.
“That has been a struggle for us all year long — not having the right personnel,” he said. “But they’ve really put it together for the state tournament. Sometimes we hollered at them and they hollered back. They’re all competitors.
"These girls are good players. They just had to get that momentum.”
In the final, the Highlanders (8-8) quickly grabbed the momentum and took control early with two goals in the first five minutes. The first of those was by sophomore Kendyl Rumple. The second came courtesy of junior Hannah Sakamaki.
“We just had some freshmen really step up, and we’re playing together a lot better now,” said Rumple, who added a second-half goal when she delivered a corner kick, then stepped in and drilled the ball into the goal.
After winning two of its first three matches, the Highlanders — who returned only four starters from last season — lost seven of their next eight.
“It wasn’t looking too good (early in the season), but records don’t matter in the tournament,” Rumple said. “We’ve gotten a lot better. The improvement we’ve made during the season is awesome.”
Rumple said the players kept the morale up, despite the early losses, by hoping to help Stevens end his career on a positive note.
“We wanted him and the seniors to go out with a bang," Rumple said.
“During the season we were down about losing the games,” Sakamaki added. “So we did a lot of team bonding. We went to someone’s house and played some games, and we wrote positive notes to each other.”
Sakamaki was one of those who was injured, suffering a pulled hamstring in Floyd's 4-3 loss to New Albany on Sept. 17.
“During the game (against) New Albany, I heard a pop sound and I had to sit out for a week so it could heal properly,” Sakamaki said.
She missed a week of practice and just returned for last Tuesday's first-round sectional match against Seymour. She and Stevens both said that she's about 75 or 80 percent.
“Eighty percent of Hannah is better than most people,” Stevens said.
The Highlanders will face ninth-ranked Bloomington South (15-1-1) at noon Saturday in the second semifinal of the Bloomington South Regional. Eighth-ranked Columbus North (16-1-1) will take on No. 7 Evansville Memorial (14-3-1) at 10 a.m. in the first semi. The winners will meet at 7 p.m. that night.
Floyd faced the Panthers last month and South won 5-0.
“I know we’ll come in under the radar,” Stevens said.