FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central got one for the thumb Saturday.
The Highlanders tallied two goals in the first five minutes en route to a 3-0 victory over New Albany in the Class 3A Floyd Central Sectional final Saturday. It's the fifth straight title for the Highlanders.
“It’s the most improbable victory of the bunch (of sectionals),” Floyd coach Lewie Stevens said. “Of the 15 (sectional titles), I’d say this is the most surprising because of where we were at in the middle of the season and the injuries we had.”
Kendyl Rumple scored twice and Hannah Sakamaki once for the Highlanders, who avenged their 4-3 regular-season loss to the Bulldogs.
The victory was the fifth in a row for Floyd (8-8), which sat 3-8 after a 5-0 loss to Bloomington South late last month.
The Highlanders will get a rematch against the ninth-ranked Panthers (15-1-1) at noon Saturday in the second semifinal of the Bloomington South Regional. Eighth-ranked Columbus North (16-1-1) will take on No. 7 Evansville Memorial (14-3-1) in the first semi. The winners will meet at 7 p.m. that night.
