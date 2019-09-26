NEW ALBANY — Vic Hutchings' goal in the 72nd minute lifted visiting Silver Creek to a 2-1 win at Christian Academy in girls' soccer action Thursday evening.
Hutchings' match-winner came off an assist from Olivia Johnston, who netted the match's first goal in the 37th minute.
It remained 1-0 Creek until Reilley O'Loughlin scored the equalizer in the 61st minute.
"It was fun to watch our team play tonight," Dragons coach Patrick Anderson said. "We possessed the ball very well and made a lot of good passes to hit open teammates in space. The girls played with much more energy and intensity than last night and we needed it against a quality CAI team. Brett [O'Loughlin] does a great job with his teams every year so we knew it was going to be a tough game. We've had three games in three days, so it was nice to get two wins."
Silver Creek (5-7) will host Bedford North Lawrence at 11 a.m. Saturday on its alumni day. The Warriors (6-4) are scheduled to play at Northeast Dubois at 6 p.m. Monday.
SILVER CREEK 2, CAI 1
Silver Creek 1 1—2
CAI 0 1—1
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
SC — Olivia Johnston, 37th minute.
Second half
CAI — Reilley O'Loughlin, 61st.
SC — Vic Hutchings (Johnston assist), 72nd.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots on goal: Silver Creek 12, CAI 5.
