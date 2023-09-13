SELLERSBURG — Lucy Jones had a hat trick and one assist to lead Class 2A No. 17 Silver Creek to a 10-1 victory over visiting Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday.
Makayla Doherty added two goals and an assist while Jordan Lewis also found the back of the net twice for the Dragons. Additionally, Kiki Gant had a goal and two assists while Bali Hawkins and Olivia Kouray added one goal each.
Sophie Rouster added an assist for Silver Creek (7-2, 2-0), which will visit Jennings County at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
