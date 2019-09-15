After a series of deadly shootings across the nation, the list of stores asking customers not to bring their guns inside is growing. Walmart's on the list, after a mass shooting in August inside one of its Texas stores, where 22 people were killed and 24 others injured. Kroger, which had a deadly shooting in October at one of its Louisville stores, also is asking customers not to openly carry their guns inside. So is Meijer, Aldi, Target, Walgreens, CVS, Sam's Club and others. Starbucks has had a similar policy in place since 2013.

