FLOYDS KNOBS — Time was running out Saturday night for the Floyd Central. The Highlanders were staring down a potential 2-1 loss to Columbus East in a match that would have had the potential to doom their chances to win the Hoosier Hills Conference.
With the clock nearing 2 minutes to play, senior forward Audrey Brumfield made something happen down the right side, using a hesitation to get past her defender before whipping a cross past the lunging effort of keeper Karisma Parker. Senior Spencer Freiberger timed her run perfectly to knock the ball into the net for the tying goal, her fifth of the season.
“Olivia [Hartz] passed the ball to me down the line. I took it down to the end line and played it back to Spencer. That’s something we practice a lot, is the killer pass, taking it to the end line and passing it through,” Brumfield said.
Freiberger admitted she was skeptical if Brumfield would be able to get a ball through, but she was prepared to time it just right if it did.
“I caught myself getting caught up in running on to the goal too soon. I had to be patient and hold back and make the perfect timing run in order to get to the ball in time for a goal,” Freiberger said.
While a draw is not always cause for celebration, this one was for Floyd (7-1-1). The Olympians’ defense was unforgiving and relentless after allowing the first goal to Floyd sophomore Ella Lavigne in the 16th minute. East answered within five minutes and took the lead prior to halftime on a second goal by standout Alana Dwenger.
Floyd Central coach Lewie Stevens was thrilled to see his team respond after making halftime adjustments.
“We had a really good second half, the kids moved without the ball,” he said. “That last play was the culmination of a lot of things that we always work on. Audrey executed her end of it and Spencer executed her end of it.”
Brumfield, who is the team’s leading scorer with 11 goals and four assists, said the Highlanders got more assertive.
“We talked about winning 50-50 balls. In the second half, we did a much better job of getting to balls first. Usually whoever wins this game wins conference, so we knew this was a big game for us,” Brumfield said.
Stevens was especially proud of his team’s mental toughness to stick with it until the final minutes.
“They got the upper hand and consequently scored two goals on us and took the lead. That happens. There’s an ebb and a flow to every game. It was nice to see us respond positively to it and really nice to see that in that last five minutes, there was no sense of defeat, we kept on plugging away,” he said.
The Highlanders have two more HHC matches this week, visiting Seymour on Tuesday and playing host to New Albany on Thursday.
The Highlanders’ standout midfielder Katie Yankey will return to the lineup in a limited fashion Tuesday, making her season debut after suffering a knee injury during a flag football game in early August.
Yankey, who scored 23 goals with 18 assists last season, had an arthroscopic surgery to repair her meniscus, Stevens said, describing it as a “best-case scenario” that it was a routine six-week rehab.
“She needs to knock off a little rust. Nobody comes back after being out for a month and a half and is as sharp as a tack right off the bat, but Katie’s a real hard worker so we expect her to come back and play well,” Stevens said.
In Yankey’s absence, others have stepped up.
Sophomore Dakota Bramer moved into an attacking midfielder role and freshman Kendyl Rumple has also played well.
“[Bramer] and Kendyl have the best chemistry,” Freiberger said.
Stevens said the additional experience for players such as Bramer and Rumple should benefit the team in the long run.
“It’s been good for our team going down the road, but it’s a matter of there will be a little transition time. Even though she’s a four-year starter, this team has played well nine games without her so we’ll have to transition when she comes back,” Stevens said.
FLOYD CENTRAL 2, COLUMBUS EAST 2
Columbus East 2 0 — 2
Floyd Central 1 1 — 2
SCORING SUMMARY
FC — Ella Lavigne (Dakota Bramer), 16th minute
CE — Alana Dwenger, 21st
CE — Dwenger, 31st
FC — Spencer Freiberger (Audrey Brumfield), 38th
Records: Floyd Central is 7-1-1, 2-0-1 HHC. Columbus East is 5-3-2, 2-0-1 HHC.
Next: Floyd Central visits Seymour on Tuesday.
