CLARKSVILLE — Providence made a statement in the opening round of its Class A Providence Sectional, dominating Southwesten for an 8-0 victory.
The Pioneers were led by Carlie Miiller who paced the offensive onslaught with five goals. Providence scored five goals in the first half and never looked back, adding three more in the final half of the contest. Mia Duggins also scored a goal for Providence along with Stephanie Koopman and Avery Stumler. Koopman and Stumler also helped with goals as Koopman had a assist and Stumler had three. Kaylee Kaiser added two assists in the win.
“Tonight we really just wanted to handle business,” Providence coach Brett Bass said. “That was exactly what we did. We did what we needed to and now we are ready for the next one.”
The 7-4-4 Pioneers will take on Christian Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday in the sectional semifinals. Austin will take on Trinity Lutheran in the first semi at 5 p.m.
“We are aware of the talent their players have,” Bass said of CAI. “Its going to be tough but we are going to come out confident and play our game.”
.
CLASS A PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Tuesday's first-round match
PROVIDENCE 8, SOUTHWESTERN 0
Southwestern 0 0—0
Providence 5 3—8
.
NORTH HARRISON BLANKS DRAGONS IN SECTIONAL
SCOTTSBURG — With a big game from Maddie Nicolas, North Harrison knocked off two-time defending champion Silver Creek 3-0 in the Class 2A Scottsburg Sectional on Tuesday.
Nicolas finished the game with two goals for North Harrison and Gabrielle Scott added another.
North Harrison improves to 11-2-2 and will take on the winner of Scottsburg and Madison on Thursday.
.
CLASS 2A SCOTTSBURG SECTIONAL
Tuesday's first-round match
NORTH HARRISON 3, SILVER CREEK 0
Silver Creek 0 0—0
North Harrison 1 2—3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.