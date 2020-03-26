Christian Academy's Reilley O'Loughlin had a sensational senior season for the Warriors, totaling 16 goals, 14 assists and 46 points en route to becoming the program’s all-time leader in assists and fifth in scoring.
“My senior season went really well,” the midfielder said. “I really had to step up this year, though, because in the past we’ve always had other club players on the team. This year [though] it was down to me and one other girl, so I really had to step up and lead my team this year, which was a really exciting time for me and it went really well. I was able to get some new girls to join the team and we did really well overall.”
The season had several highlights for O’Loughlin.
“I scored on Senior Night, and that was a really big moment for me because I’ve watched our program grow since I was in fourth grade. I’ve watched all the girls on the team and all their Senior Nights and how emotional and what a big deal it was, so being able to score and carry on that tradition was a big deal,” O’Loughlin said. “Another big moment was I was able to break the assist record this year, which was huge to me because I knew the girl [Brittany Albert] who set it so many years ago. I looked up to her and watched her play all those years. Then I also moved into top-five scoring with those girls that I watched for so long too, so it was a really special year for me.”
O’Loughlin is undecided on where she will play college in soccer, but knows that she will major in biochemistry.
“I hope to go on to become a pediatric oncologist,” she said.
