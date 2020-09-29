GIRLS' SOCCER: Peaking Bulldogs end skid against Providence

CLARKSVILLE — New Albany appears to be peaking at just the right time.
The Bulldogs rolled to a 5-0 win at Class A No. 14 Providence on Tuesday night at Murphy Stadium.
Seniors Grace Barber (three) and Emma Lopp (two) combined for all five goals to lead New Albany (8-4-1) to its first win over the Pioneers in at least a decade.
“I thought we played well, we got a result (we wanted),” Bulldogs coach Drew Stein said. “This was another one for our senior group that, I don’t think they’ve beat Providence (in awhile). There’s been some tight games and Providence has scored late, so this was another one of those. It was good mentally for them, to get this win for those girls.”
Providence dominated the ‘Dogs in the 2010s, going 9-0-2 against New Albany. That includes last year, when the Pioneers rallied for a 2-2 tie.
“This is the first win we’ve had (against Providence) in my four years here, so it’s a big win for us for sure,” Barber said.
“I thought we played great,” Stein said. “We did a great job possessing the ball, it was a physical game, as rivalries always are. I thought we did a good job of keeping our heads, keeping our cool and just playing our game and the result was a good one for us.”
Lopp got New Albany on the scoreboard first, converting a penalty kick with 16 minutes, 16 seconds to play in the first half.
Six minutes later Barber scored her first goal off a feed from Taylor Treat. The Bellarmine commit added another, 4:44 before halftime, to put the Bulldogs up 3-0 at intermission.
Barber capped off her hat trick in the second half before Lopp tallied late to account for the final margin.
“We’re peaking at the right time and I’m excited because this should be our year to win sectional,” said Barber, whose team was playing for the first time since rallying from a 2-0 halftime deficit to win 3-2 at Evansville North on Saturday. “We had a big win against Evansville North, a very big comeback. We’re all together and (playing) as one unit and ready to win sectionals.”
It was the second straight shutout loss for the Pioneers (2-6-2), who lost 6-0 at Evansville Central on Saturday.
“We’re just trying to figure it out and put it together,” Providence coach Brett Bass said. “It’s a little bit of effort, a little bit of ball skill, a little bit of everything. We’re talented individually, but as a team we’ve got a long way to go still. So we’re just going to put our foot on the gas and try to figure it out. That’s the best we can do.”
Each team has one regular-season match remaining. The Pioneers are scheduled to host Christian Academy of Louisville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday while the Bulldogs are slated to host Lawrenceburg at 2:30 p.m. Saturday before sectional play begins next week.
New Albany drew a bye into the Class 3A Floyd Central Sectional semifinals, where they’ll face Jennings County.
“Anytime you get a bye, it’s a good thing, you get one less game,” said Stein, whose team beat the Panthers 5-0 Sept. 12 in North Vernon. “Two years ago I think Jennings knocked out New Albany in the first round, so that’s fresh in these girls’ minds. I think we beat ’em 5-0 earlier in the season at their place, but you’ve got to throw that out. It’s a new game, it’s a new day, so we’ve got Lawrenceburg Saturday then we’ll be looking forward to playing (next) Thursday.”
Meanwhile the Pioneers, who have won three straight sectional titles, will take on Southwestern in the first match of their four-team sectional.
“I’ll approach it the same way I did last year. We’ve got some work to do. We’ve just got to come out and put our game out there on the field and put our best foot forward. That’s all we can do at this point,” Bass said. “It’s been a weird year, but we’re going to be OK. It’s a good group of ladies, we’ll be OK, they’re going to be fine.”