CLARKSVILLE — Freshman Kamden Pierce had a hat trick to lead Class A No. 2 Providence to a 5-0 victory over visiting Corydon Central on Monday night (a.k.a. the Pioneers' Senior Night).
Madaleine Reed and Regan Hinton also found the net for the Pioneers, who got two assists from Molly Richards and one apiece from Brooklyn Stemle and Avery Miiller.
Providence (10-2) next hosts Christian Academy of Louisville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
