EVANSVILLE — Lauren Castleberry and Avery Stumler scored goals, with Kaylee Kaiser assisting on the first and Carlie Miiller on the second, in Providence's 2-0 triumph over host Evansville Central on Saturday.
“The first goal was a great team effort building up to it. Kaylee Kaiser put the ball right on Lauren Castleberry and she put it upper corner. One of the best team goals from us on the year,” coach Brett Bass said.
The second was a senior connection.
“A classic from these two seniors. Carlie has always had great vision on her passes. A great ball put through to Avery who buried it low and away,” Bass said.
It was the third win in four matches for the Pioneers (6-4-3).
DRAGONS DOWN BNL 1-0
SELLERSBURG — Vic Hutchings scored in the 51st minute, off an assist from Olivia Johnston, to lift host Silver Creek to a 1-0 win over Bedford North Lawrence on Saturday.
"I'm very proud of the way our entire team played today," Dragons coach Patrick Anderson said. "It started with our goalie, Merideth Antz. She found out 30 minutes before the game she was going in goal and she did a great job. Our defense did a fantastic job marking their striker and keeping her in check. Our midfield really controlled possession for us and our forwards had multiple scoring chance and finally put one in. Vic somehow finds herself in positions to score and makes her chances count. Not sure how she does it, but it works! The way these girls have fought through all the adversity we’ve faced this year is unbelievable. They’re a lot tougher than I am."
Silver Creek (6-7) hosts Corydon Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
.
SILVER CREEK 1, BEDFORD NL 0
Bedford NL 0 0 — 0
Silver Creek 0 1 — 1
SCORING SUMMARY
Second Half
SC — Vic Hutchings (assist Olivia Johnston)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.