CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence and Silver Creek played to a scoreless tie in a showdown between two ranked teams Thursday night.
The Pioneers, who were rated No. 20 in Class A in the state coaches preseason poll, outshot the 2A No. 12 Dragons 5-2.
"Tonight’s game was a great test to start the season," Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson said. "We were a little worried going into the game with some girls in new positions, but entire back line held everything for us. All four of them are returning to their same spots as most of last season, so they were pretty comfortable. And Emma Wilcoxson, a backup goalie last season, played great in goal. She did everything we needed her to do, plus a little more. The offense wasn’t there tonight, but we kind of expected that. We thought one goal might do it, but we couldn’t get any solid scoring opportunities. Providence really challenged us down the sidelines in their attacking third, but I thought our defense did a great job of limiting their scoring chances."
.
PROVIDENCE 0, SILVER CREEK 0
Silver Creek 0 0 — 0
Providence 0 0 — 0
Shots on goal: Silver Creek 2, Providence 5.
Records: Silver Creek 0-0-1, Providence 2-0-1.
