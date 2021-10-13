VEVAY — Providence is headed to the regional final.
The Pioneers pulled out a 2-1 win, thanks to a 3-1 edge in a penalty-kick shootout, over host Switzerland County in a Class A regional semifinal Wednesday night.
Ninth-ranked Providence (12-5-2) will play host to No. 3 Forest Park (19-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday in the regional championship at Murphy Stadium. The Rangers, who downed South Knox 2-0 in another regional semi Wednesday, won 2-1 over the Pioneers back on Aug. 24 in Clarksville.
Wednesday night's match was scoreless until the 51st minute, when Alli Wade found the back of the net for the Pioneers off a feed from Molly Richards. That lead didn't last long, though as fellow sophomore Mackenzie Taylor tallied for the Pacers to tie it up at 1-all.
That was the score at the end of regulation and through two seven-minute overtime periods.
In the shootout No. 14 Switzerland, which shot first, went up 1-0 before Providence's Regan Hinton tied it. After the Pacers missed their second shot, Richards tallied for the Pioneers. Neither team made its third shot before Switzerland County misfired on its fourth. Moments later, Avery Miiller was successful on her PK to clinch the win for Providence.
Sophomore Kate Simmons had 16 saves in goal for the Pioneers, who have won seven straight matches. Providence will try for its fifth regional title Saturday.
.
CLASS A REGIONAL
Wednesday night's semifinal at Vevay
PROVIDENCE 2, SWITZERLAND COUNTY 1
Providence 0 1 0 0 — 1
Switzerland 0 1 0 0 — 1
*Providence wins 3-1 in penalty kicks
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.