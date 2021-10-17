CLARKSVILLE — For Providence, the drought is over.
The ninth-ranked Pioneers upended No. 3 Forest Park 2-1 — 3-1 in penalty kicks — Saturday afternoon and won the Class A regional title for the first time in nine years, when they made their last appearance in the IHSAA State Finals.
“I’m on cloud nine,” Providence coach Trevor Black said.
The Pioneers (13-5-2) will face No. 1-ranked Heritage Christian (13-8) at 1 p.m. this Saturday in the Seymour Semistate. The Eagles, who play many of the top teams in the Indianapolis-area during the regular season, have outscored their four foes in the postseason by a combined score of 34-1.
To get to the semistate, the Pioneers turned the tables on the Rangers (19-2), who beat Providence 2-1 back on Aug. 24.
Since that early setback, Black said his team has improved, both on and off the field.
“These girls have put in the hard work to make sure they’ve gotten better,” he said. “They came out ready for a game that was going to be physically tough.”
The rematch was scoreless until early in the second half Saturday.
With 37 minutes, 9 seconds left in the match, junior midfielder Brooklyn Stemle found some daylight and rolled a ball in from 25 yards out to put Providence on top 1-0.
Forest Park responded with the equalizer about 15 minutes later.
On a free kick from the left side of the field, Payton Dilger delivered a strike from about 40 yards that sailed over the head of Pioneers goalkeeper Kate Simmons.
Simmons, a 5-foot-9 sophomore, however, would get her redemption after two scoreless seven-minute overtime periods.
In the shootout, both teams started with successful penalty kicks from Emma Grundhoefer (Forest Park) and Regan Hinton (Providence).
The Rangers missed their next three shots, two of which were stopped by Simmons.
“I was really nervous,” Simmons, who also won a penalty-kick shootout against Switzerland County three days earlier in a regional semifinal, said afterwards. “My coach told me not to guess where they’re going (with the ball) but to react.”
On the first Forest Park miss, Simmons said he noticed the Forest Park's Addison Weyer didn’t turn her hips, so she knew Weyer was going right.
Black, who specializes in goalkeeping, said Simmons used his length and intellect to succeed.
Freshman Molly Richards followed Weyer's miss with a make for the Pioneers.
On the second Rangers' misfire, Kayla Fischer hit the ball above the crossbar.
While Providence junior Madaleine Reed drilled her shot.
Trailing 3-1, Park's Abigail Jahn needed to make her kick to keep the shootout going. Simmons, however, snuffed out Jahn's shot to clinch the win and ignite a Pioneers' celebration.
“I think we’ve grown as a team and our defense has really locked it down,” Simmons said. “We all get along and we bond during practices and outside events.”
.
CLASS A REGIONAL
Saturday afternoon at Murphy Stadium
PROVIDENCE 2, FOREST PARK 1
Forest Park 0 1 0 0 — 1
Providence 0 1 0 0 — 1
*Providence wins 3-1 in penalty kicks.
SCORING SUMMARY
Second half
P — Brooklyn Stemle, 43rd minute.
FP — Payton Dilger, 60th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.