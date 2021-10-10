NEW ALBANY — Providence rolled to a 9-0 win over Southwestern in the Class A Christian Academy Sectional final Saturday night.
Freshman Molly Richards had a hat trick and two assists while Madaleine Reed added a goal and two assists for the victorious Pioneers, who claimed their fourth sectional title in five years.
Brooklyn Stemle and freshman Abi Turner added a goal and an assist apiece while Avery Miiller, Maci Hoskins and Alli Wade each also found the net. Earlier in the day, finished seventh in the Crawford County Sectional cross country meet.
Ella Boyd also had an assist for No. 9 Providence (11-5-1), which will play at No. 14 Switzerland County (13-1-2) at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening in a regional semifinal. The Pacers shutout Milan 6-0 in the Rising Sun Sectional final Saturday night to claim their first title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.