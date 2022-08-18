GIRLS' SOCCER: Pioneers roll over Dragons

CLARKSVILLE — Providence got off to a lightning-fast start Thursday night.
The Pioneers tallied three goals in the first 10 minutes en route to a 6-0 victory over visiting Silver Creek in a matchup of Top 15 teams at Murphy Stadium.
“It was a good one and it was definitely a long time coming,” Providence junior forward Alli Wade said. “We definitely put in a lot of work, not just for this team but for the rest of the season. But let me tell you, after the past seasons, we were hungry for this one — definitely — and it feels good.”
Wade had three goals and an assist while sophomore Molly Richards dished out four assists to lead the Class A No. 6 Pioneers to their third straight shutout victory to start the season.
“I knew coming into (the season) it was going to be a good one and this (match), it just confirmed that,” Wade said. “I’m just extremely excited going forward. I’m excited to get a lot of people a lot of goals, not just one person, everybody.”
Senior midfielder Regan Hinton added a goal and an assist for Providence while classmate Brooklyn Stemle and freshman Kamden Pierce also found the net.
“We played really well, I know the score kind of reflects that,” said Pioneers head coach Trevor Black, whose team won sectional and regional titles in 2021. “These girls really had it in their head from the beginning of the season that they were trying to make a statement each and every game.”
Providence won its first two games (against North Harrison and Trinity Lutheran) by a combined score of 20-0, but Black could tell that Thursday’s match meant a little more to his team.
“The first two games went really well and they were good warmups for us, but we came into this game kind of viewing it as a rivalry game,” the coach said. “They play with a bunch of these girls in club, so it was very personal to a lot of them, especially to a lot of the seniors. When they walked on the field, when they walked out of the locker room, they were already locked in. Once we stepped on the field they seemed to put it together.”
Meanwhile it was the first loss for the 2A No. 13 Dragons (2-1), who outscored their first two foes 13-0.
“Providence basically dominated us. They connected a lot of passes, which is what we’ve been working to do,” first-year Silver Creek coach Brett O’Loughlin said. “In the first half, they just came out and took it to us. We just got so far down and so far out of our gameplan. In the second half we regrouped and played a little better, but at that point there wasn’t a lot we could do.
“That’s probably the best Providence team I’ve seen in five or six years. They’re going to make a deep run. They’re going to shock some people.”
The Dragons are scheduled to visit Madison on Saturday morning while the Pioneers are slated to travel to Class A No. 8 Forest Park on Tuesday night.
.
PROVIDENCE 6, SILVER CREEK 0
Silver Creek 0 0 — 0
Providence 4 2 — 6
PHS goals: Alli Wade 3, Regan Hinton 1, Brooklyn Stemle 1, Kamden Pierce 1.
PHS assists: Molly Richards 4, Hinton 1, Wade 1.