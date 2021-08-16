DSCF5212.jpg

Providence sophomore Ally Wade dribbles against host North Harrison on Saturday. Wade had a goal and an assist in the Pioneers' 6-1 season-opening win. 

 Photo submitted

RAMSEY — Providence rolled to a 6-1 win at North Harrison in its season-opener Saturday. 

Junior Maci Hoskins tallied two goals while freshman Molly Richards had a goal and two assists to pace the Pioneers. 

Madaleine Reed, Lauren McCombs and Alli Wade added goals for Providence, which led 3-1 at halftime, while Brooklyn Stemle, Izzy Frey and Wade dished out assists. 

Sophomore Calea Graf tallied 10 saves in goal for the Pioneers. 

PROVIDENCE 6, NORTH HARRISON 1

Providence     3     3 — 6

North Harrison     1     0 — 1

PHS goals: Maci Hoskins 2, Madaleine Reed, Lauren McCombs, Alli Wade, Molly Richards.

PHS assists: Richards 2, Brooklyn Stemle, Izzy Frey, Wade.

PHS keeper saves: Calea Graf 10.

