RAMSEY — Providence rolled to a 6-1 win at North Harrison in its season-opener Saturday.
Junior Maci Hoskins tallied two goals while freshman Molly Richards had a goal and two assists to pace the Pioneers.
Madaleine Reed, Lauren McCombs and Alli Wade added goals for Providence, which led 3-1 at halftime, while Brooklyn Stemle, Izzy Frey and Wade dished out assists.
Sophomore Calea Graf tallied 10 saves in goal for the Pioneers.
PROVIDENCE 6, NORTH HARRISON 1
Providence 3 3 — 6
North Harrison 1 0 — 1
PHS goals: Maci Hoskins 2, Madaleine Reed, Lauren McCombs, Alli Wade, Molly Richards.
PHS assists: Richards 2, Brooklyn Stemle, Izzy Frey, Wade.
PHS keeper saves: Calea Graf 10.
