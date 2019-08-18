GIRLS' SOCCER PREVIEW: Season kicks off

The girls' soccer season officially kicked off Saturday, but it really gets going this week.
Here are five big questions surrounding the local squads heading into the 2019 campaign.
1. CAN FLOYD CENTRAL WIN A FOURTH STRAIGHT SECTIONAL TITLE?
The Highlanders lost seven starters from last season's squad, which captured the program's third straight sectional title and 14th overall. Despite those losses, Floyd Central should still be the top team in the area — and the favorite in its sectional — thanks to the return of last year's top two scorers — Katie Yankey and Audrey Brumfield. Yankey, an Indiana State commit and the reigning NTSPY Player of the Year, tallied 23 goals and 18 assists in 2018.
The key to the season, though, may be the development of the Highlanders' younger players.
"We are a little young, but hopefully we will be ready by the beginning of the season," said long-time Floyd coach Lewie Stevens, whose team opens its 2019 campaign Tuesday at Bedford North Lawrence.
2. CAN PROVIDENCE CONTINUE ITS WINNING WAYS UNDER A NEW COACH?
At Providence, Brett Bass takes over for long-time coach Dave Smith, who guided the Pioneers to their fourth sectional title in five years last season in addition to the Class A state championship in 2011. Bass inherits a team that only lost a handful of key players off a squad that fell 4-0 to eventual Class A state champion Evansville Mater Dei in the regional semifinals.
Led by high-scoring forward Avery Stumler, who netted a hat trick in Providence's season-opener Saturday, the Pioneers should again be favored to win their sectional.
3. CAN SILVER CREEK OVERCOME THE LOSS OF LAST YEAR'S SENIORS AND ANNA WRIGHT?
The Dragons lost nine seniors, including seven starters, off a team that won its second straight sectional title before losing 2-0 to Evansville Memorial in the Class 2A Jasper Regional semifinals last year. Then, to make matters worse, they lost standout junior midfielder Anna Wright to an ACL injury in the preseason. It was a tough blow for Wright, who already has a handful of college offers, as well as Silver Creek.
"Everyone else will have to pick up the slack. It’ll give our other players a chance to step up," Dragons coach Patrick Anderson said.
4. WHAT TEAMS COULD BE ON THE RISE?
After the way last season ended, with a 2-1 overtime loss to Jennings County in the first round of the Class 3A Floyd Central Sectional, no team is likely looking more forward to the start of this campaign than New Albany. The Bulldogs suffered some key losses — including standout Logan Barber — to graduation, but the cupboard isn't bare for new coach Drew Stein. He inherits a squad that features junior forward Grace Barber, Logan's little sister, who led New Albany in scoring last year. Barber, along with classmate Emma Loop and seniors Londyn Riley and Jessica Renner, give the Bulldogs a solid nucleus that should be bolstered by the return of Bella Crist.
Christian Academy and Jeffersonville, who face off today, should both be improved as well.
5. WHO ARE SOME OF THE AREA'S TOP PLAYERS?
In addition to those already mentioned, some others to watch out for include the CAI senior tandem of Reilley O'Loughlin and Julia Stidam, Red Devil sophomores Olivia Clive and Lily Haire and Silver Creek junior goalie Megan Ekart.
.
TEAM-BY-TEAM PREVIEWS
CHARLESTOWN
• HEAD COACH: Terrance Greer (first season).
• LAST SEASON: 1-6-1; lost 8-0 to North Harrison in the first round of the Class 2A Madison Sectional.
• KEY LOSSES: Brenley Berger (GK); Kat Montgomery (M); Jessica Rawson (M); Kelcee Griffin; Carrley Shreve (M); Whitney Goodman (M/F); Isabella Guivas (D).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Olivia Dieterlen (M/F, Sr.); Machayla Hawkins (M/F, Sr.); Ashley Wight (D, Sr.); Gracie Murphy (D, Jr.), Franchesca Canales (D, Jr.).
• OUTLOOK: The new coach takes over a team that suffered some heavy graduation losses.
.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
• HEAD COACH: Brett O'Loughlin (eighth season).
• LAST SEASON: 5-9; lost in a shootout to Trinity Lutheran in the Class A Providence Sectional semifinals.
• KEY LOSS: Kenzie Millar (F).
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Reilley O'Loughlin (MF, Sr.); Julia Stidam (MF, Sr.); Ann Lopez (GK, Sr.); Katelin Estes (W, Sr.); Jessica Li (W, Sr.); Emily Haas (MF, Sr.); Abbie Marshall (D, Sr.); Ellie Burdsall (F, Jr.); Ella McCoy (D, Jr.); Olivia Hodge (W, Jr.); Annie Rehnberg (So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Emma Fletcher (F, Sr.), Lilly Yates (Fr.), Anna Neal (Fr.), Maddie Marshall (Fr.), Mikayla Colmenares (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Warriors only lost one player — albeit one of their best goal-scorers — off last season's squad. O'Loughlin has eight seniors — "the most I've had," he said. Reilley O'Loughlin and Stidam will lead the way while Fletcher has been a welcome addition, according to the coach.
• O'LOUGHLIN SAYS: "I think we'll be about what we were last year."
.
FLOYD CENTRAL
• HEAD COACH: Lewie Stevens (21st season).
• LAST SEASON: 16-4 (6-1 in the Hoosier Hills Conference); won 14th sectional title (and third in a row) before losing 7-0 to Center Grove in the 3A Bloomington South Regional final.
• KEY LOSSES: Cheyenne Brown (D/M); Maggie Oliver (M); Renee Sisloff (M); Alli Kling (M); Kara Jermont (D); Emma Hall (D/M); Sophia Gianfagna (GK); Emma Stewart (D); Hannah Farber (D/F); Bella Crist (D/F, transfer).
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Katie Yankey (M, Sr.); Audrey Brumfield (F, Sr.); Olivia Hartz (M/D, Sr.); Marlea Ferber (D, Sr.); Spencer Freiberger (F/M, Sr.); Celia Dutton (M, Sr.); Shelby Smith (GK, Sr.); Sesan Mesfin (M/F, Sr.); Dakota Bramer (D/MF, So.); Ella Lavigne (M/F, So.); Hannah Sakamaki (D/F, So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Ava Bandy (So.), Kendyl Rumple (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Highlanders lost seven starters from last year, but return their top two scorers in Yankey (23 goals, 18 assists), an Indiana State commit, and Brumfield (15 goals, 8 assists). The other returning starters are Hartz, Ferber, Freiberger and Bramer. "We are a little young, but hopefully we will be ready by the beginning of the season," Stevens said. Smith will move into the goal.
• STEVENS SAYS: "We hope to be competitive in every game we play. Our kids are working hard. We always have three goals: 1) win our bracket at the Hoosier Cup; 2) win the Hoosier Hills Conference; 3) win sectional.”
.
JEFFERSONVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Jason Crane (fifth season at Jeff, 17th overall).
• LAST SEASON: 8-8; lost 4-0 to the host Highlanders in the Floyd Central Sectional semifinals.
• KEY LOSSES: Kylee Luce (CM), Katelyn Stinson (RM), Alexis Gazaway (F), Casey Schweitzer (GK), Leigha Campbell (LB), Yuleni Lara (LM), Gabby Bishop (RB).
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Blake Schremp (OB, Sr.); Olivia Jones (CM, Jr.); Tiara Jones (OM, Jr.); Kendra Salazar (CB, Jr.); Olivia Clive (CM, So.); Lily Haire (F, So.).
• OUTLOOK: The Red Devils have 14 varsity players, including 11 juniors and sophomores, from a team that doubled its win total from 2017 last season. Leading the way will be Haire, last year's leading scorer, and Clive, last season's assist leader.
• CRANE SAYS: "[My] outlook for the season is TBD, but we expect to be competitive with a lot of team pressure and speed.”
.
NEW ALBANY
• HEAD COACH: Drew Stein (first season).
• LAST SEASON: 8-6-1; lost 2-1 in overtime to Jennings County in the first round of the 3A Floyd Central Sectional.
• KEY LOSSES: Logan Barber (MF); Kami Geron (D); Laney Thompson (M/F); Madi Renn (D/M); Daniela Martinez (F); Mariel Nash (D); Madison Bierly (D), Litzy Martinez (D); Alona Warren (GK).
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Londyn Riley (M/D, Sr.); Jessica Renner (GK/D, Sr.); Maddy Myers (M/F, Sr.); Grace Barber (F, Jr.); Emma Lopp (D/M, Jr.); Emery Tanksley (M/F, Jr.); Clara Worrall (D, Jr.); Kyah Grimes (D/M, Jr.); Taylor Treat (M/F, So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Bella Crist (D/M/F, Sr.); Hannah Lynch (D/M, Sr.); Layne Burke (M, Jr.); Hadley Thompson (M, So.); Aliya Utz (D/M, So.); Landri White (D, So.); Kaytlynn Geary (D/M, Fr.); Kaydence Kaiser (D/M, Fr.); Alaina Walker (M/F, Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs lost nine, including Logan Barber (now a freshman at Western Kentucky University) to graduation, but they return several key players from last season. Leading the way, offensively, will be Barber's younger sister, Grace, who topped the team in scoring in 2018. Lopp will help anchor New Albany's midfield. The 'Dogs also welcome back Crist, who played for Floyd Central last year.
• STEIN SAYS: “Our goal is to improve on last year’s conference standing (fourth-place) and compete longer in the state tournament. We have some great talent and we expect to compete at a high level throughout the season."
.
PROVIDENCE
• HEAD COACH: Brett Bass (first season)
• LAST SEASON: 11-6-1; won 11th sectional title — and fourth in five years — before losing 4-0 to eventual Class A state champion Evansville Mater Dei in the Forest Park Regional semifinals.
• KEY LOSSES: Jacqueline Scott (D/M), Kayley Hoke (D), Molly Grigg (M), Anna Thomas (D).
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Avery Stumler (F, Sr.); Lauren Lindquist (MF, Sr.); Carlie Miiller (M, Sr.); Kaylee Kaiser (F, Sr.); Claire Culwell (D, Sr.); Stephanie Koopman (M, Sr.); Maria Popson (D, Sr.); Sydney Barron (D, Sr.); Brigid Welch (GK, Sr.); Mia Duggins (D, Jr.); Lauren Castleberry (F, Jr.); Emily Kemp (M, Jr.); Kayce Quinn (GK, Jr.); Lauren McCombs (M, So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Regan Hinton (MF/D, Fr.); Brooklyn Stemle (MF/F, Fr.); Maci Hoskins (F, Fr.); Madaline Reed (MF, Fr.); Avery Miiller (MF, Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Pioneers look to continue their success under new coach Bass. They return several of their top scorers, including Stumler and Miiller, but will be without another — Lindquist, who will miss the season with a torn ACL and meniscus, according to Bass. Welch returns in goal.
• BASS SAYS: "This group of upperclassmen, along with an exciting freshman group, will be the makeup of the Pioneers this year. The team is looking to grow each training [session] and match they play together and are optimistic going into the season ahead. The goals for the Pioneers will be staying healthy as the season progresses and to be at their best come postseason."
.
SILVER CREEK
• HEAD COACH: Patrick Anderson (ninth season)
• LAST SEASON: 12-7; won second straight sectional title before losing 2-0 to Evansville Memorial in the 2A Jasper Regional semifinals.
• KEY LOSSES: Alyssa Wright (M), Sydney Corbin (MF), Hannah Dudley (D), Jordan Leddon (D), Avery Koukola (M), Grace Dudley (D), Lill Clarke (M), Ellie Quinkert (M/F), Anna Rus (M/D).
• KEY RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Mazden Ragland (D, Sr.); Chloe Smith (D, Sr.); Anna Wright (CM, Jr.); Meredith Antz (MF, Jr.); Alexis Thompson-Bluehs (D, Jr.); Megan Ekart (G/D, Jr.); Sarah Elder (D, So.).
• KEY NEWCOMERS: Elayna Balingit (D, Sr.); Natalie Day (MF, Jr.); Merideth Wilkerson (D, So.); Olivia Johnston (F/GK, Fr.); Sydney Leddon (MF, Fr.); Carley Troutman (MF/F, Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Dragons suffered major graduation losses (nine overall, including seven starters) from a team that netted 61 goals last season. Then they lost their top-returning scorer, Anna Wright (15 goals, 7 assists in 2018) to an ACL injury. Ekart, who had eight shutouts last year, is back in goal. The returns of Balingit, who started as a freshman, and Day, who ran cross country last year, should help shore up some holes left by graduation.
• ANDERSON SAYS: "We lost a ton of experience at key positions and we will have to try and replace them with a mix of some returning players and newcomers. We still have some really talented players, but it may take some time for everyone to find their roles and start to gel as a team. I expect us to compete for a conference and a sectional championship. Our players know that is what we expect and they are working hard to continue our winning ways."