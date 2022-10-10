SEYMOUR — Providence exploded for nine goals and shut out the host school to win the Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional final Saturday in Seymour.
Providence(15-2) was led by Kamden Pierce’s three goals, as she also assisted on another score for the Pioneers in the 9-0 victory over Trinity Lutheran(11-8).
Madaleine Reed and Regan Hinton each scored two goals, with Molly Richards and Brooklyn Stemle scoring a goal apiece. Reed and Richards also tied for the team lead with two assists each in the sectional title game.
Providence keepers Kate Simmons(3) and Brooklyn Schneider(2) combined for five saves in the win.
The Pioneers will host Switzerland County in Thursday’s regional tournament.
