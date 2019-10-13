CLARKSVILLE — After a slow start, Providence responded to take down Trinity Lutheran 1-0 to claim the Class A Providence Sectional championship.
The first half was mostly a wash. Neither team could really get established and neither really dominated possession nor field position. Things changed quickly, and after a minute into the second half, Providence gained the advantage with an Avery Stumler goal.
Stumler's goal would prove to be the deciding goal. Providence dominated possession after they took the lead and neither team was able to score another goal, crowning the Pioneers sectional champs.
"I saw the chance, went passed her, saw the opening and I just took it," Providence senior Stumler said of her sectional winning goal. "They came out stronger than we expected. It took us some time to get in our game and our speed of play. We all wanted it so bad, its the seniors last time playing on this field, our last sectional and this group is like a family to us. Each game in the sectional was really hard but we gave it out all and put it all out there and we got the result we wanted."
"Outside of our slow start, I thought we played pretty dominant," Providence coach Brett Bass said. "Our finishing just wasn't there today and we thought we could of played a little better there. Winning the sectional feels good, I'm happy for the girls now we're just looking forward to regionals."
Providence is now 9-4-4 on the season as they now wait for its regional matchup.
Bass a first year head coach at Providence, has already started collecting hardware and is confident heading into his first regional.
"I feel good heading into regional," Coach Bass said. "I think the games will be a lot more wide open, teams won't sit back as much on us and that will really help us out by opening up the game more for us. We're excited to see who we get, take the challenge on and go from there."
"I think we have a few things to work on," Stumler said of the Pioneers heading into Regionals. "We will be ready and I know we really want this and we know we have a chance."
PROVIDENCE 1, TRINITY LUTHERAN 0
Trinity Lutheran 0 0—0
Providence 0 1—1
SCORING SUMMARY
Second half
P — Avery Stumler (Carlie Miller) 41st minute.
