GIRLS' SOCCER: Providence outlasts Floyd Central 4-3

FLOYDS KNOBS — Regan Hinton didn’t want to go 0-for-Floyd Central in her high school career.
Tuesday night, she made sure she didn’t.
The senior midfielder tallied two goals to lead Class A No. 2 Providence to a 4-3 victory over the previously-unbeaten, and 3A, Highlanders.
“It’s a really big win for us. This is my first time ever beating them, and everyone else on the team also. I can just say that we all really wanted it and I think we put in all the work and it gave us the right outcome,” Hinton said.
Senior midfielder Regan Hinton talks about Providence's 4-3 win over Floyd Central. pic.twitter.com/0OiXdjjWFp— News&Tribune Sports (@newstribscores) September 7, 2022
The Pioneers’ first win over Floyd since 2014 didn’t come easily though. Providence (8-1), which checked in at No. 78 nationally in the MaxPreps rankings this week, fell behind 1-0 early in the match before scoring four straight to take control.
The Highlanders (4-1-2), however, didn’t go down without a fight. They tallied two goals in the final 20 minutes and had a couple more chances for the equalizer before running out of time.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Pioneers coach Trevor Black said. “It’s not viewed as a rivalry, but these girls sure as heck view it as a rivalry. They came in with the intensity and they knew this was going to be a battle the whole way, a very physical battle and a very high-paced game, and they were ready for the challenge.”
Floyd, which had outscored its first six foes 20-3, got off to a fast start as freshman Cassie Oliver poked in a ball right in front of the Providence goal 5 minutes, 2 seconds into the match.
The Highlanders’ lead didn’t last long, though.
Alli Wade got the equalizer for the Pioneers three minutes later. Then, only 53 seconds after that, Hinton scored the first of her goals to put Providence on top.
Four minutes later, Molly Richards headed home another one to boost the Pioneers’ lead to 3-1.
“They got an early one and I think that just woke us up, because we have a habit of coming out a little stale,” Black said. “That woke’em up and after that they were like, ‘No, we’re not going to lose this one.’ So they put three in the back of the net and we just tried to keep that rolling into the second half.”
A little over 10 minutes into the second half, Hinton scored her final goal to make it 4-1.
“I don’t remember a Providence team being this skillful with this much leadership,” first-year Highlanders head coach Jamie Ochsner said. “Every shot it was like they had one more person than us. They just followed all their shots.”
Floyd Central didn’t quit though.
Senior standout Kendyl Rumple, who had nine goals in her team’s first six matches, tallied her 10th of the season on a laser from just outside the goal box with 20:54 to play.
Then, five minutes later, Oliver did the same to cut the Pioneers’ lead to one.
The Highlanders had a couple of chances late, but couldn’t convert any.
”We did make some adjustments in the second half and we beat’em 2-1 in the second half,” Ochsner said. “Like I told them, we already learned from the first half to the second half and we’re going to continue to learn. This was a great game for us.”
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action Thursday night. Providence will play at Madison at 6 p.m. while the Highlanders are slated to host 2A No. 10 Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m.