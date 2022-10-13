CLARKSVILLE — The second-ranked Providence girls’ soccer team got just what it expected — a stiff test from No. 9 Switzerland County Thursday night in the Class 1A regional semifinals.
The Pioneers got a first-half goal from freshman Olivia Theobald and then a cherry on top at the buzzer to slip past the Pacers 2-0.
Providence coach Trevor Black said he expected a physical match and the Pacers delivered.
“We knew that coming in,” he said. “It was something left over from last year. We knew they wanted some revenge.”
A year ago, Providence edged the Pacers in the regional on penalty kicks.
The Pioneers (16-2) advance to Saturday’s regional final at 2 p.m. at Forest Park against the Evansville Mater Dei-Washington Catholic winner.
“It feels awesome,” Black said of returning to the regional finals. “The girls have been working so hard all year for this. . . The girls are ready.”
The Pioneers scored what proved to be the game-winner with 24 minutes left in the first half, when Molly Richards sent a corner kick to the mouth of the goal.
The ball found Theobald about six yards from the goal.
“I kind of just stuck my foot out,” Theobald said. “I envisioned it going in the goal and it just happened. It came right to me.”
Black said his team has been trying to improve its execution of corner kicks, and it paid off.
“Right there, Molly Richards really put a great ball right on her foot,” Black said. “Olivia was able to settle it (the pass). She’s got great technical ability and she took one touch.
“She (Theobald) was close enough and the she (the Switzerland County keeper) didn’t have much time to react,” Black said. “She did a great job.”
Nursing the 1-0 lead through most of the game, the Pioneers dodged a couple of bullets on free kicks from Switzerland County’s Hall Archer. Both attempts — from about 25 and 30 yards — sailed over the crossbar.
Other than the two free kicks, Providence possessed the ball most of the match.
Providence waited until the last second to add some icing.
The Pioneers added a late goal — just beating the final buzzer — as Alli Wade fired a goal in from about 25 yards.
“When it went into the goal, I looked up and think there was a half a second left on the clock,” Black said. “We do have cameras, so I’ll double check that.”
CLASS 1A REGIONAL 23
Semifinals
PROVIDENCE 2 (Olivia Theobald, Alli Wade), SWITZERLAND COUNTY 0
