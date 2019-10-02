NEW ALBANY — New Albany and Providence played to a 2-2 tie Tuesday, at Prosser field on New Albany’s Senior Night.
Thanks to a early own goal off a Bulldogs corner kick, New Albany enjoyed a 1-0 lead for most of the first half and some of the second. Things picked up towards the end of the second half and Providence got its offense going. Kaylee Kaiser tied to game 1-1 for the Pioneers with about seven minutes left in the game. New Albany answered with a Emma Lopp penalty kick to re-take the lead 2-1. Providence refused to go away and with a little under two minutes left in the contest, the Pioneers freshman Maci Hoskins drilled a clutch goal to once again knot the game up.
“They are a good team,” Kaiser said. “We battled back, this is a big rivalry game and to not give up when we easily could of was a good mental game for us.”
“We picked up out intensity in the second half,” Providence coach Brett Bass said. “The girls fought back, that’s special to fight back after being down twice.”
The Bulldogs were without midfielder Maddy Myers due to injury.
“We’re just a little upset,” New Albany coach Drew Stein said of his team in the second half. “That was one that we had and it just got away from us. I think we were a little gassed at the end. We had some girls playing a lot of minutes and we just had a lapse in the defense and they found a hole and Hoskins made a great finish. I think we saw how much we miss Maddy, defensively and kind of just her overall presence on the field.”
Providence (6-4-4) will be back in action on Thursday when they host Christian Academy. It will be Senior Night for the Pioneers.
New Albany (9-2-2) wrapped up its regular season and will now wait on Floyd Central and the Sectionals next week. The Highlanders beat the Bulldogs earlier this season.
NEW ALBANY 2, PROVIDENCE 2
PROVIDENCE 0 2—2
NEW ALBANY 1 1—2
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
N — Own Goal.
Second half
P — Kaylee Kaiser.
N — Emma Loop.
P — Maci Hoskins.
