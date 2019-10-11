CLARKSVILLE — After topping Christian Academy 2-0 in a strong performance Thursday, Providence advanced to the Class A Providence Sectional championship.
Patience was the key for the Pioneers, who had to fight through a tough Christian Academy defense for most of the game. For most of the first half, Providence controlled the ball and held possession. The Pioneers were unable to get any goals against a tight Warriors’ defense that was doing a good job of not giving many clean looks.
“We knew the key for us was patience,” Providence coach Brett Bass. “Christian Academy defended us so well in that first half, and in the early part of the second half. We were getting really frustrated with ourselves and the constant message on the sideline was to be patient.”
The Pioneers finally broke down Christian Academy and the constant pressure rewarded Providence with a Madaleine Reed goal with 13 minutes, 37 seconds left in the game.
Providence didn’t stop there. The Pioneers continued their relentless attack and Kaylee Kaiser took an Avery Miiller pass and gave the Pioneers an insurance goal with about four minutes left in the game.
“We were telling them that eventually they would get one in,” coach Bass said. “Fortunately, we did twice, and once that happened we just wanted to close it out and get out of here healthy.”
Providence improves to 8-4-4 on the year. Christian Academy wraps its solid season up with a record of 6-5-1. The Pioneers will take on Trinity Lutheran in the sectional championship on Saturday.
“We’ve watched a little bit [of Trinity Lutheran],” Coach Bass said of the upcoming opponent. “We know they have some threats upfront and in their backline they have a wonderful center back there. Again, we are going to approach it like we have the past two games, play our game, be patient with the ball, and hopefully we can get the result.”
PROVIDENCE 2, CHISTIAN ACADEMY 0
Christian Academy 0 0—0
Providence 0 2—2
SCORING SUMMARY
Second half
P — Madaleine Reed (Corner), 13:37.
P — Kaylee Kaiser (Avery Miller), 4:23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.