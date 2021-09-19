JEFFERSONVILLE — Hannah Magruder and Olivia Clive tallied two goals apiece to lead Jeffersonville to a 5-0 victory over visiting Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Saturday.
Jaidyn Calvert added the other goal for the Red Devils (8-0-1), who host Columbus East (8-4, 4-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
O'S BLANK BULLDOGS
COLUMBUS — Host Columbus East blanked New Albany 5-0 in an HHC matchup Saturday.
Anasha Crowdus had 17 saves in goal for the Bulldogs (5-4-1, 2-2-1), who are scheduled to visit Jeffersonville on Thursday.
HUSKIES BLANK FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Visiting Evansville North blanked host Floyd Central 5-0 Saturday afternoon.
The Highlanders (6-6) visit Bedford North Lawrence on Monday night.
