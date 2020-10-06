GIRLS' SOCCER: Red Devils, Highlanders prevail

FLOYDS KNOBS – Floyd Central sophomore midfielder Kendyl Rumple scored two goals as the host Highlanders surprised Seymour 2-1 in the first round of the Class 3A Floyd Central Sectional on Tuesday night.
In the other first-round match, Jeffersonville received a first-half goal from senior Olivia Jones and made the early lead stand in a 1-0 win over Bedford North Lawrence.
Floyd Central (6-8) will face the Red Devils (9-3-1) in the first semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday, followed by Jennings County (4-8) vs. New Albany (8-5-1). The sectional final is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
FLOYD CENTRAL-SEYMOUR
The Hoosier Hills Conference champion Owls had beaten Floyd 4-0 Sept. 15 in the Knobs, but the Highlanders pressed the issue from the start to win a well-played, physical match.
“We were the aggressor and that goes a long way,” Floyd Central coach Lewie Stevens said. “This was a very strong win for us.”
Leading 1-0 at the break, the Highlanders kept the pressure on Seymour by putting three shots on goal in the opening 14 minutes of the second half.
The Owls (11-3-1) tried to answer with a threat of their own, but the Floyd Central defense would not yield through much of the match.
Rumple, on an assist by junior forward Corrina Hohl, looked to ice it with her second goal, with just 5 minutes, 37 seconds to play in the match.
Seymour, however, made one final run.
At the 5-minute mark, the Owls answered with an arching shot by Nicole Rebber that found the net over the head of freshman Floyd goalkeeper Kylie Koch. The Owls would have one more shot on goal before the match ended, but Koch made the stop and the Highlanders held on.
Defenses held sway for much of the first half and it was the attacking Highlanders who found the net first.
With 15 minutes left in the half, junior midfielder Dakota Bramer slipped a pass to Rumple, who used her forward momentum in front of the goal to slide a shot past Seymour goalkeeper Jessica Hougland.
“This time we knew we had to put some points on the board,” Rumple said.
Both teams had free kicks in front of the goal in the waning minutes of the first half, but neither could capitalize and it was 1-0 Floyd at the break.
JEFF-BNL
The Red Devils threatened early and often in the first half and finally cashed in with a goal.
The action was largely limited to the midfield in the opening seven minutes before Jeff began to push the issue. Threatening at 33 minutes, the Red Devils got shots on goal by juniors Liliana Gonzalez and Olivia Clive at 32 and 31 minutes, but both were stopped by Stars goalkeeper Hannah Riester.
At 28 minutes the Red Devils had a goal negated by an offside penalty. Jeff had shots on goal at the 23- and 15-minute marks, and yet another goal nullified by an offside at 17:20.
After knocking on the door for much of the half, the Red Devils got on the board at the 13:34 mark.
The scoring play started with a pass that went wide of the goal which lured Riester away from the net. The clearing pass was settled by Jones out in front of the goal and while Riester tried to get back to the net, Jones scored from 30 yards out.
“We work really hard to make sure we put pressure up front,” Jeff coach Jason Crane said.
Both teams threatened in the final minutes of the half as the Red Devils took their 1-0 lead into the break.
It was more of the same early on in the second half, as Jeff kept the pressure on the Stars but couldn’t put another shot in the net. Over the first 17 minutes of the half, the Red Devils had six shots on goal.
At the 22-minute mark, the Stars countered and had a pair of shots on goal that were stopped by Jeff junior goalkeeper Addison Duran.
The Red Devils responded and had four shots on goal over the final 18 minutes. Jeff finished with 18 shots on goal, while limiting the Stars to three.
“Overall it’s a win and we’ll take it,” said Crane, whose team lost 3-2 to the Highlanders late last month.