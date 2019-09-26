JEFFERSONVILLE — New Albany prevailed 5-3 in a well-played Hoosier Hills Conference matchup at Jeffersonville, where the scrappy Red Devils equaled the Bulldogs in a high-scoring second half that featured six goals between the two teams.
For the Bulldogs (9-2-1), it has become customary to answer quickly when opponents score and Thursday night followed that script.
Olivia Clive's penalty kick for Jeffersonville came just over two minutes into the second half, but Londyn Riley scored seven minutes later for the Bulldogs to make it a 3-1 advantage. When Tiara Jones found the back of the net on a PK for the Red Devils, New Albany had a counter within eight minutes as Emma Lopp found the top corner of the net from 20 yards out.
Layne Burke to Emma Lopp for a New Albany goal in a 5-3 win over Jeffersonville.
"This team's resilient. Every game, if we get scored on, we always answer," said Lopp, who scored her ninth and 10th goals of the season in the victory.
Jeffersonville had quality midfield play and Clive, Olivia Jones and Lily Haire caused some problems for the Bulldogs' defense.
"We responded really well to it. They scored and we scored right back. We're strong-willed," said junior Grace Barber, who got the scoring started for New Albany in the first half.
Barber sparked the Bulldogs to a 2-0 advantage in the first half, netting her 17th goal of the season seven minutes into the match. At the midpoint of the first half, Barber set Lopp up for a goal.
"The first five minutes wasn't our best, but right after that we had our first goal and then got our second goal and we were back in the movement of how we normally play," Barber said. "We possessed it really well. We were just a lot better than we were in the first five."
Layne Burke had two second-half assists for New Albany, moving down the right side before finding Lopp cutting across the middle. She also set up Taylor Treat for a goal.
Jeffersonville fell to 3-5 this season and 3-2 in the HHC.
"This is a different team this year. Our team has worked really really hard from the beginning of the season. We're light years ahead of where we started," Red Devils coach Jason Crane said. "I'm confident and looking forward to [the] sectional draw."
