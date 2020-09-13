NORTH VERNON — Grace Barber had a hat trick and an assist while Emma Lopp tallied two goals and an assist to lead New Albany to a 5-0 win at Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Saturday.
Clara Worrall added an assist while first-time goalie Alaina Walker had four saves to earn a shutout.
The Bulldogs (4-2, 2-1) host Salem at 6 p.m. Monday and Floyd Central at 6 p.m. Thursday.
.
NEW ALBANY 5, JENNINGS COUNTY 0
New Albany 2 3 — 5
Jennings County 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
NA — Grace Barber (Clara Worrall assist), 38:00.
NA — Barber, 21:38.
Second half
NA — Lopp, 33:32.
NA — Barber (Lopp), 14:39.
NA — Lopp (Barber), 2:09.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots on goal: NA 14, JC 4.
Fouls: NA 11, JC 6.
Saves: NA — Alaina Walker 4; JC — 6.
.
OWLS DOWN DRAGONS
SEYMOUR — Host Seymour handed Class 2A No. 14 Silver Creek its first loss of the season, downing the Dragons 3-0 Saturday.
Alyssa Perry had a goal and two assists for the Owls (5-1-1), who outshot Creek 14-2 and scored in the second, 28th and 52nd minutes.
"We knew this was going to be a tough game and we weren’t ready at the start," Dragons coach Patrick Anderson said. "Seymour attacked us early and got a quick goal. We feel like we possessed and passed the ball well over two-thirds of the field, but we couldn't get anything going in the attacking third. They controlled the middle when they were attacking and we didn’t match up with them like we should have, and they made us pay. They have a very good team and they took some things away from us. Overall, it was our best passing game of the year but we couldn’t turn that into scoring opportunities. We’ll learn from this loss — we never expected to go undefeated — and be ready to next week. As long as we learn from our mistakes and focus on the positives then we’ll be OK."
Silver Creek (7-1, 2-0) visits Salem for a Mid-Southern Conference match at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
OLYMPIANS OUST FLOYD
COLUMBUS — Alana Dwenger tallied five goals and Abby Miller had four assists to lead Columbus East to a 6-1 victory over visiting Floyd Central in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Saturday night.
The Highlanders (3-4, 2-1) next host Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
