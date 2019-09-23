NEW ALBANY — Grace Barber had four goals and an assist to lead New Albany to a 7-1 win over visiting Madison in Hoosier Hills Conference action Monday night at Prosser.
Maddy Myers added a pair of goals, while Emma Lopp and Taylor Treat had two assists apiece for the Bulldogs, who bounced back from back-to-back losses to Floyd Central and Columbus East.
Barber assisted Londyn Riley's goal in the 5th minute before finding the net herself in the 11th, 14th and 29th minutes.
Myers tallied her two goals early in the second half before Barber scored again in the 71st minute.
New Albany (8-2-1) plays at Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
.
NEW ALBANY 7, MADISON 1
Madison 0 1—1
New Albany 4 3—7
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
NA — Londyn Riley (Grace Barber assist), 5th.
NA — Barber (Layne Burke), 11th.
NA — Barber, 14th.
NA — Barber (Taylor Treat), 29th.
Second half
NA — Myers (Emma Lopp), 42nd.
NA — Myers (Lopp), 57th.
M — Jordan Bills, 64th.
NA — Barber (Treat), 71st.
.
PIONEERS TOP PANTHERS
CORYDON — Avery Stumler had a hat trick and an assist to lead Providence to a 6-0 victory over host Corydon Central on Monday night.
Stephanie Koopman, Kaylee Kaiser and Carlie Miiller also found the net for the Pioneers, who are ranked No. 10 in Class A. Miiller's goal came off an assist from her younger sister Avery.
Brigid Welch earned the shutout in goal thanks to a trio of saves.
Providence (5-4-3) plays at Evansville Central at 1 p.m. Saturday.
