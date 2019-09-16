SALEM — Grace Barber's hat trick helped New Albany to a 7-0 win at Salem on Monday.
Layne Burke added a pair of goals, while Maddy Myers and Londyn Riley also found the back of the net for the Bulldogs (7-0-1).
New Albany plays at Floyd Central (7-1-1) at 6 p.m. Thursday.
.
NEW ALBANY 7, SALEM 0
New Albany 3 4—7
Salem 0 0—0
.
WARRIORETTES OUTLAST WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Scottsburg tallied two goals in the first 10 minutes en route to a 2-1 win over host Christian Academy on Monday.
"Scottsburg took it to us in the first 10 minutes, and half our team looked like they had never played in their lives," CAI coach Brett O'Loughlin said. "After that, we possessed well and were able to get some things going but it was too little too late."
The Warriors found the net in the 67th minute, when Ella McCoy headed in Reilley O'Loughlin.
CAI (4-2) plays at Trinity Lutheran at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon.
.
SCOTTSBURG 2, CAI 1
Scottsburg 2 0—2
CAI 0 1—1
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
S — Riley Pool, 7th minute.
S — Allie Schmidt, 9th.
Second half
CAI — Ella McCoy (Reilley O'Loughlin).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.