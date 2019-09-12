NEW ALBANY — Grace Barber's goal with 22 seconds to play lifted New Albany to a 1-0 win over visiting Seymour in Hoosier Hills Conference action Thursday night at Prosser.
Emma Lopp set up Barber's game-winning goal by slotting a pass to her in the 79th minute. Bella Crist had four saves in goals for the Bulldogs (5-0-1, 2-0), who host Jennings County at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
.
NEW ALBANY 1, SEYMOUR 0
Seymour 0 0—0
New Albany 0 1—1
SCORING SUMMARY
Second half
NA — Grace Barber (Emma Lopp), 79th minute.
JV: Seymour 2, New Albany 0
.
STUMLER'S HAT TRICK LEADS PIONEERS TO VICTORY
CLARKSVILLE — Avery Stumler's hat trick led Providence to a 5-0 win over visiting Madison on Thursday night.
In addition to Stumler's three goals, Lauren Castleberry and Maci Hoskins also found the net for the Pioneers, who outshot the Cubs 10-3 on goal. Carlie Miiller dished out three assists and Hoskins had one for Providence, which received five saves in goal from junior Kaycee Quinn and one from senior Brigid Welch.
Providence (4-3-3) play at Louisville Atherton at 11 a.m. Saturday.
