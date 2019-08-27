Cash appears to be declining as the pay option of choice. A Pew Research Center survey of 13,000 people last fall showed that 3 in 10 Americans make zero purchases with cash in a given week. And in a U.S. Bank survey of 2,000 people, 50 percent of respondents said they carry cash with them only about half the time when they are out. When they do carry cash, nearly half said they have under $20 in their pockets. Experian reports over 10 percent of millennials only use digital payment options.

You voted: