BEDFORD — Audrey Brumfield's hat trick helped Floyd Central beat host Bedford North Lawrence 7-1 in Hoosier Hills Conference action Tuesday.
Ella Lavigne added two goals while Hannah Sakamaki and Ava Bandy also scored for the Highlanders.
Floyd (1-0, 1-0) hosts HHC foe Jennings County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
.
DOGS, LADY CATS TIE
NEW ALBANY — Grace Barber scored early in the second half for host New Albany in a 1-1 tie against North Harrison on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (1-0-1) play at Bedford North Lawrence at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
NORTH HARRISON 1, NEW ALBANY 1
North Harrison 1 0 — 1
New Albany 0 1 — 1
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
NH — 24:00
Second half
NA — Grace Barber, 38:07
Next: New Albany plays at Bedford North Lawrence at 11 a.m. Saturday
.
WARRIORS WIN
NEW ALBANY — Emma Fletcher had a hat trick to lift Christian Academy to a 3-2 victory against visiting Corydon Central on Tuesday.
"Our inexperience allowed two goals and kept us from scoring more. We had 16 shots on goal and just couldn't connect," CAI coach Brett O'Loughlin said. "It was good for our girls to have to play a tough team like Corydon after a tough game like Salem. Our being dead on our feet allowed us to show some mental toughness that we will need as the season goes on."
.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 3, CORYDON CENTRAL 2
Corydon 1 1 — 2
CAI 2 1 — 3
SCORING SUMMARY
CC — Katelyn Paden 25:21
CAI — Emma Fletcher 30:08 asst. Ann Lopez
CAI — Emma Fletcher 35:25 asst. Ann Lopez
CAI — Emma Fletcher 45:30 asst. Reilley O'Loughlin
CC — Melanie Camacho 79:04
