MARENGO — Emma Lopp and Grace Barber had two goals apiece to lead New Albany to a 7-0 win at North Harrison in the Bulldogs’ season-opener Tuesday night.
Alaina Walker, Hadley Thompson and Marley Tate also added goals for New Albany while Taylor Treat had a trio of assists and Barber dished out one.
The Bulldogs host Bedford North Lawrence on Saturday.
.
NEW ALBANY 7, NORTH HARRISON 0
New Albany 4 3 — 7
North Harrison 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
NA — Alaina Walker, 29:13.
NA — Emma Lopp (Taylor Treat assist), 24:12.
NA — Lopp, 23:31.
NA — Hadley Thompson (Grace Barber), 8:55.
Second half
NA — Barber (Treat), 32:08.
NA — Barber (Treat), 20:37.
NA — Marley Tate penalty kick, 13:49.
GAME STATISTICS
Penalty kickers: NA 2, NH 0.
Corners: NA 1, NH 0.
Shots on goal: NA 23, NH 0.
.
DEVILS TOP PANTHERS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Lily Haire had two goals to lead Jeffersonville to a 6-0 victory over visiting Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday night.
Olivia Clive, Hannah Maguder, Jaidyn Calvert and Kiera Gant added goals for the Red Devils, who tallied 33 shots to the Panthers' one. Olivia Jones and goalie Addison Duran added assists for Jeff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.