NEW ALBANY — Sophomore Vega Hernandez had a hat trick to lead New Albany to a 12-1 victory over visiting Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference matchup Saturday.
Ella Higbie added two goals and Alaina Walker had a goal and two assists while Sophia Corley tallied a goal and an assist.
Jamie Gaetano, Reese Raymond, Rebeca Lopez, Kaydence Kaiser and Giorgia DeLuca also found the net while Kyra Richmer and Kaylee DeMuth registered assists.
PIONEERS TOP PATRIOTS
LINCOLN CITY — Alli Wade had a goal and an assist to lead Class A No. 4 Providence to a 3-1 win at 2A No. 18 Heritage Hills on Saturday.
Regan Hinton and Molly Richards also found the net, while Kamden Pierce dished out an assist, for the unbeaten Pioneers.
Meanwhile Kate Simmons recorded eight saves in goal for Providence (5-0).
FLOYD WINS
COLUMBUS — Kendyl Rumple’s second-half goal, off an assist from freshman Taylor Moore, gave Floyd Central a 1-0 win at Columbus North on Saturday.
The Highlanders (4-0-2) host Providence next Tuesday.
