CLARKSVILLE — Olivie Clive's goal in the 72nd minute lifted visiting Jeffersonville a 1-0 win at Class A No. 6 Providence on Saturday at Murphy Stadium.
Addison Duran earned the shutout in goal for the Red Devils.
"I’m incredibly proud of the patient persistence of the team in connecting purposeful passes," Jeff coach Ahnya Evinger said. "They maintained their composure throughout the game. They played a smart defense, pressed attacks and had a poised finish."
Jeff (5-0) next visits Corydon Central while Providence (3-3-1) hosts Floyd Central on Tuesday night.
'DOGS CLIP EAGLES
NEW ALBANY — Taylor Treat tallied a hat trick and three assists while Ella Higbie had a hat trick and one assist to lead New Albany to a 9-0 victory over visiting Austin on Saturday.
Alaina Walker added a goal and an assist while Kaydence Kaiser and Marley Tate also found the back of the net for the Bulldogs (4-1), who'll visit Silver Creek on Tuesday night.
.
NEW ALBANY 9, AUSTIN 0
Austin 0 0 — 0
New Albany 4 5 — 9
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
NA — Kaydence Kaiser, 38:50.
NA — Taylor Treat, 37:30.
NA — Alaina Walker (Treat assist), 22:39.
NA — Treat (Walker), 17:46.
Second half
NA — Ella Higbie, 38:08.
NA — Higbie, 34:10.
NA — Treat (Higbie), 20:35.
NA — Higbie (Treat), 10:32.
NA — Marley Tate (Treat), 6:09.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots on goal: Austin 0, NAHS 20.
.
FLOYD GOES 1-2
BLOOMINGTON — Floyd Central went 1-2 in the two-day Hoosier Cup, which concluded Saturday in Bloomington.
Terre Haute edged the Highlanders 1-0 Friday night before Floyd bounced back with a 3-2 triumph over South Dearborn on Saturday morning. Mooresville edged the Highlanders 2-1 in their final match.
Floyd (3-4) next visits Providence on Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.