NEW ALBANY — Olivia Clive tallied two goals to lead Jeffersonville to a 2-1 win at New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Thursday night at Green Valley.
Addison Duran made 16 saves in goal for the Red Devils (7-1, 4-1), who host Silver Creek at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Bulldogs (6-4-1, 4-3) visit Evansville North at 1 p.m. Saturday.
PIRATES, LADY CATS TIE
RAMSEY — Visiting Charlestown played North Harrison to a 1-1 tie Thursday night.
