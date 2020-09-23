SELLERSBURG — Natalie Day tallied two second-half goals to lead Silver Creek to a 4-0 victory over visiting North Harrison in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday night.
Anna Wright added a goal and an assist while Sarah Elder scored on a late penalty kick for the Dragons (11-1, 4-0), who outshot the Lady Cats 16-1. Emma Wilcoxson assisted Day's first goal, which came in the 53rd minute.
"We had a great all-around effort from our entire team tonight," Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson said. "We possessed the ball very well and controlled the game from the beginning. North Harrison has beaten us in conference the past two years, so our upperclassmen really wanted this game. This was a key conference win for us as we try to win the MSC again. Natalie and Anna kept the pressure on their defense the entire game and Carley (Troutman) and Sydney (Leddon) did a great job controlling the middle. Our defense limited them to one scoring chance, so we couldn’t have asked for much more than that from them."
The Dragons visit Jeffersonville at 10 a.m. Saturday.
SILVER CREEK 4, NORTH HARRISON 0
North Harrison 0 0 — 0
Silver Creek 1 3 — 4
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
SC — Anna Wright, 13th.
Second half
SC — Natalie Day (Emma Wilcoxson assist), 53rd.
SC — Day (Wright), 56th.
SC — Sarah Elder penalty kick, 78th.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots on goal: NH 1, SC 16.
O'S DOWN DEVILS
COLUMBUS — Host Columbus East handed Jeffersonville its first loss of the season, downing the Red Devils 3-1 in a key Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday night.
Olivia Clive scored Jeff's lone goal off a set piece.
The Devils (6-1, 3-1) visit New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
