SALEM — Natalie Day's goal with eight seconds left lifted Silver Creek to a 2-1 win at Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Tuesday evening.
"We expected a tough, close game tonight but we didn’t expect it to come down to the end the way it did," Dragons coach Patrick Anderson said. "We knew they had a good, experienced team that could make us work for everything we got. They were more physical than us, but we fought hard until the end and found a way to score and get the win. We had a few injuries over the weekend that kept two starters out of the lineup so we had to move some people around."
Salem took the lead in the 20th minute on a Callie Backherms' goal, before Creek's Anna Wright nailed the equalizer — a free kick right outside the box — 20 minutes later to tie it up. The match remained 1-all until the final minute, when Day scored off an assist from Meredith Antz.
"(Meredith) actually rebounded Natalie’s corner kick and settled for Natalie to take the shot," Anderson recalled. "It was a crazy way to end the game that’s for sure."
Silver Creek (8-1, 3-0) hosts Jennings County at 6 p.m. Thursday.
SILVER CREEK 2, SALEM 1
Silver Creek 1 1 — 2
Salem 1 0 — 1
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
S — Callie Backherms (Brooklyn Brown assist), 20th.
SC — Anna Wright, 40th.
Second half
SC — Natalie Day (Meredith Antz), 80th.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots on goal: SC 11, Salem 5.
DEVILS TOP PANTHERS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Lily Haire, Hannah Magruder and Kiki Grant tallied two goals apiece to lead Jeffersonville to a 7-1 victory over visiting Corydon Central on Tuesday night (a.k.a. the Red Devils' Senior Night).
Olivia Jones had Jeff's other goal, while Olivia Clive dished out a trio of assists and freshman Jaidyn Calvert tallied two. Haire and Liliana Gonzalas Chavez also dished out assists.
The Devils (4-0) visit Madison at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
OWLS TOP FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Seymour topped host Floyd Central 4-0 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday night.
The Highlanders (3-5, 2-2) visit New Albany at 6 p.m. Thursday evening.
