JEFFERSONVILLE — Natalie Day's goal in the 75th minute lifted Silver Creek to a 1-0 win at Jeffersonville on Saturday.
"Today's win was a great team win," Dragons coach Patrick Anderson said. "We felt like we were able to play our game for most of the match and everyone worked so well together on both offense and defense. We knew Jeff had a very good team, probably one of their best teams in the past 10 years, so we had to play a solid game to beat them. Our defense kept their fast forwards and midfielders in check for most of the game, but their speed really had us worried. We had some scoring chances throughout the game, but couldn't capitalize until Natalie's late game goal. She did a great job of turning with the ball and taking a quick shot before the defense could really react.
"Jeff had a few great shots that our goalie, Olivia Johnston, was able to make saves on. She's normally a field player for us, but she is a tremendous goalie. We hope to be able to get our regular goalie, Megan Ekart, back this week and put Olivia back in the field."
Silver Creek (12-1) visits Corydon Central at 5:30 p.m. Monday while the Red Devils (7-2) host Floyd Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
SILVER CREEK 1, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Silver Creek 0 1 — 1
Jeffersonville 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
Second half
SC — Natalie Day, 75th minute.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots on goal: SC 9, Jeff 3.
'DOGS RALLY PAST HUSKIES
EVANSVILLE — Visiting New Albany netted three second-half goals — the last one by Emma Lopp with a little over a minute to play — to lift the Bulldogs to a 3-2 win at Evansville North on Saturday afternoon.
The Huskies outshot New Albany 6-0 in the first half and scored on two of those to lead 2-0 at intermission.
The Bulldogs rolled in the second half. Grace Barber scored their first goal with 31 minutes, 55 seconds to play. Almost five minutes later, Barber assisted Lopp's equalizer.
Then, with 1:08 to play, Lopp scored the match-winner off an assist from Alaina Walker.
New Albany (7-4-1) visits Providence at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
SOUTH BLANKS FLOYD 5-0
FLOYD CENTRAL — Visiting Bloomington South topped Floyd Central 5-0 Saturday afternoon.
The Highlanders (3-8) visit Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
