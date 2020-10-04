SCOTTSBURG — Hannah Magruder, Syncere Wood and Tiara Jones scored goals to lead Jeffersonville to a 3-0 win at Scottsburg in its regular-season finale Saturday.
Jaidyn Calvert, Liliana Gonzalas and Olivia Jones registered assists while Addison Duran recorded nine saves in goals for the Red Devils.
Jeff (8-3-1) will face Bedford North Lawrence at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the Class 3A Floyd Central Sectional.
TIGERS TOP 'DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Lawrenceburg scored a trio of second-half goals en route to a 3-0 victory at New Albany on Saturday afternoon at Green Valley.
The Tigers outshot the Bulldogs 16-2
New Albany (8-5-1) faces Jennings County at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Class 3A Floyd Central Sectional semifinals.
