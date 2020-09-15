NEW ALBANY — New Albany and visiting Salem played to a scoreless draw Monday night at Green Valley.
The Bulldogs outshot the Lions 11-3 behind six shots from Emma Lopp.
New Albany (4-2-1) hosts Floyd Central at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
OLYMPIANS OUST PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Columbus East netted three second-half goals en route to a 3-0 win at Class A No. 7 Providence 3-0 Monday night.
The Olympians outshot the hosts 26-2 while Kaycee Quinn made 23 saves in goal for the Pioneers.
