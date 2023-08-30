LucyJones.jpg

Silver Creek’s Lucy Jones looks for an opening against the Jeffersonville defense on Thursday evening.

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

SCOTTSBURG — Jordan Lewis and Lucy Jones each scored goals to lead Class 2A No. 14 Silver Creek to a 2-0 triumph at Scottsburg in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday night. 

The Dragons (3-1) are scheduled to host Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. 

RED DEVILS EDGE OWLS

JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville edged Seymour 1-0 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday night. 

The Red Devils (2-0, 1-0) are slated to visit Silver Creek on Thursday night. 

Tags

Trending Video